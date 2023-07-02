Eric Gordon is finally a Sun, Phoenix signs veteran sharpshooter to bolster guard depth

Well, the Phoenix Suns finally did it! Eric Gordon is officially a Sun as made official today by NBA Insider Shams Charania. Not only that, but he also chose the Suns despite having interest from multiple contenders as reported by Charania including the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.

Reporting with @KellyIko at @TheAthletic on Eric Gordon choosing the Phoenix Suns among offers from multiple contenders, including Golden State and Milwaukee: https://t.co/afazkcIVsn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2023

The 16-year veteran just came off a scorching 42.3% 3P shooting season with the Los Angeles Clippers and was a key rotational piece for them including during the playoffs against Phoenix. Gordon averaged 10.2 PPG, 1.4 RPG, and 2.6 APG on about 30 minutes played per outing in the first-round matchup. Prior to his return with the Clips after originally being drafted there back in 2008, Gordon was a member of the Rockets for 7 seasons where he won sixth man of the year back in 2017.

Longtime Suns fans may remember that Phoenix actually hosted Eric Gordon ELEVEN years ago as an RFA back when he played for New Orleans when they gave him a max offer sheet. The insane part about that is the difference in salaries between then and today is only $10M with EG assumingly getting a minimum deal.

Eric Gordon signed a *max* offer sheet with the Suns in 2012.



Gordon is signing a *minimum* contract with the Suns in 2023.



The difference in salaries is just $10,472,302. — Dan Feldman (@DanFeldmanNBA) July 2, 2023

Gordon brings elite sharpshooting to the Suns and a legit two-guard between Bradley Beal and Devin Booker (whoever ends up getting the nod at shooting guard). Gordon lives way behind the line but also has all the capabilities to be a ball-handler and shot-creator as necessary.

However EG is not only equipped with a combination of offensive skillsets, but he also is a very good perimeter defender. At 34 years old he may not have the same step he used to when guarding opponents, but with a 6’9 wingspan, there is plenty of length to bother guards and wings.

James Jones and ownership have been extremely active this Summer with free agency debuting just June 30th. The Suns have already signed newcomers Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks, Yuta Watanabe, and Chimeze Metu who all bring much-needed size and athleticism. They also brought back Damion Lee and Josh Okogie.

Given their limited financial flexibility and the enormous contracts of Beal, Book, Durant, and Ayton, the Suns have absolutely killed it so far in free agency in gathering quality win-now pieces to complement their stars. You have to give Mat Ishbia a ton of credit for stepping in and making an immediate difference not only from a player standpoint but also for hiring an extremely qualified coaching staff to guide this team to their first championship.

With the Suns presumably having their roster filled out, it will be interesting to monitor how the rest of the summer plays out. However, I can safely say they have done an exceptional job so far in being a prime destination for players who want to win now.

Welcome to the Valley, Eric Gordon!