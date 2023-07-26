Suns Reacts Survey: Deciding who is the “best” offseason acquisition not named Beal or Gordon

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.

The whirlwind offseason has hit it’s lull, which allows us time to reflect and analyze. Those Shams and Woj notifications are few and far between, a far cry from the first 10 minutes of Suns’ free agency just one month ago.

As we take that step back and look at what James Jones in it’s totality, coupled with time to research and understand the newest members of the Phoenix Suns, the vision is becoming clearer. Phoenix is clearly in “win now” mode, leveraging future assets in an effort to bring the Suns their first ever championship.

I prefer this method — right now — versus what we’ve experienced in Phoenix over the past 15 years. The Suns fought and clawed to be relevant, but with continual misses in the NBA Draft, they could not get out of the mud. Until they could. Devin Booker’s approach to professional basketball has been a magnet to other stars throughout the NBA, and with Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson flourishing into impact players, the stage was set to change.

And change the Suns did.

Bradley Beal. Eric Gordon. Both will now wear purple and orange. If you told me that, after losing the 2021 NBA Finals, Phoenix would have those two on the roster, with Kevin Durant and still have Deandre Ayton, I’d tell you to lay off the drugs and check into rehab. Get help!

But this is our reality.

So now we look at the the other players Jones brought to Phoenix to help support that crazy good top heavy roster. A solid center to back up Deandre. A left-handed sharp shooting wing. A hungry potential starter. A role playing wing/big. A 7’2” unicorn archetype.

Which brings us to this week’s Suns Reacts Survey.

“Best” is a tough word to navigate. Like the “most valuable” conversation, it leaves the door open for subjectivity. But it’s the summer! This is where subjectivity hangs out by the pool, grabs some sun, and hopefully puts it’s sandals underneath the chair (only rookies leave them out in the sun).

Let us know below how you define best in this scenario, who you selected, and why. Looking forward to these results!