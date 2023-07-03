Phoenix not finished, work out point guard veteran Darren Collison

Oh, you though the Phoenix Suns were done making moves? You thought wrong!

The team, who currently rosters 15 players per Spotrac, is still testing the waters and exploring options as they attempt to put together the most potent on-paper roster in Phoenix Suns history! Okay, that was dramatic, and while it makes for a good debate, it can never be proven, so we won’t spend time (right now) trying to prove it.

But, yeah, they’re still rumors out there that Phoenix is attempting to fill some gaps. Sunday night Chris Haynes let us know that soon-to-be 36-year old Darren Collison is that latest name linked to Phoenix.

Free agent veteran guard Darren Collison worked out for Phoenix Suns last week and had a great showing, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. Phoenix remains aggressive in searching for complementary players. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 3, 2023

For the point guard truthers out there who need a traditional point guard on the team, there you go. The 6’0” Collison certainly meets that criteria.

The former 21st overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of UCLA did not play last season, but did play for the Lakers in 2021-22. For 3 games. Before that? He was retired for two seasons, citing in 2019, “While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith. With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA.”

The journeyman point guard played 11 years with six different NBA teams, spending the most time as a member of the Indiana Pacers from 2010-12, and then again from 2017-19. He is a career 39.4% three-point shooter who averaged 12.5 points and 5 assists.

If the suns were to bring him in, they would most likely move on from the non-guaranteed contracts of Ish Wainright or Jordan Goodwin in an effort to do so. While Phoenix committed to their $1.9 million contracts, they can cut bait anytime between now and January 7 and not have to pay the entire sum of the contract.

Whether they bring in Collison or not, it is a clear message that the team is not content where they are at yet. This isn’t a “we did our job so let’s enjoy the holiday weekend” approach. James Jones isn’t rotating ribs on the Traeger. There are exhausting all possibilities, working out who they believe can fit their vision..

Remember: the team, can bring up to 20 players into camp. I’m not sure if that’s the approach they want to take, but they clearly have no interest in leaving a stone unturned.

Is Collison the right move? I’ll let you all debate that down below.