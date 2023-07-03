Bulls sign three-and-D forward and former (twice) Sun Torrey Craig

After a frenzied weekend of free agency, we are starting to see the path for where former members of the Phoenix Suns will be playing next season. Terrence Ross, T.J. Warren, Bismack Biyombo, Jock Landale, Darius Bzaley, and Torrey Craig are six players who the Suns did not re-sign in free agency. Jock Landale ended up in Houston, garnering a $32 million contract over four years

Torrey Craig is the next to come off that board as he has signed with the Chicago Bulls.

Free agent F Torrey Craig has agreed on a two-year contract with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes a player option. Craig averaged 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 24 minutes for Suns last season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2023

Torrey Craig, who played in 79 of the 82 games for Phoenix last season, originally came to Phoenix during the 2020-21 season in a deal in which Phoenix sent cash considerations from the Milwaukee Bucks. That offseason, after being a part of the team that made the 2021 NBA Finals, Torrey signed a multiyear deal with the Indiana Pacers.

Would that stop James Jones from reacquiring him? No! On February 10, 2022, Craig was traded back to Phoenix in a deal for former number 10 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Jalen Smith.

Since his return, Craig has put together the best basketball of his career. Last season he started a career high 60 games, and while his stat line of 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds might not seem like gaudy numbers, they are exactly what the Suns needed from him. He’s consistent. He can play physically. He can snag a rebound. And he shot 39.5% from beyond the arc class season.

Will James Jones trade for him once again? It’s highly unlikely, unless he wants to trade Cameron Payne back to Chicago. Never say never.

The acquisition of Keita Bates-Diop made the re-acquiring Torrey Craig somewhat duplicitous. We wish Craig the bets on his new journey in Chicago, and he’ll always have a place in our heart as a member of the 2021 NBA Finals team.