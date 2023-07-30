SBN Reacts: Yuta Watanabe tops the list of newly acquired Suns

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The roster received quite the overhaul this offseason, and now that we have a month of separation since NBA free agency, we’re analyzing the fallout. New names, new faces, new pronunciations, new jersey numbers. Heck, new jerseys!

With all of the movement that brings us these new players, the question was posed as to who the best acquisition was. Bradley Beal and Eric Gordon are too easy of an answer to have on the list, so they were left off. The winner in your eyes? Yuta Watanabe.

Yuta is going to bring some explosive firepower to the second team unit this year, and perhaps even get some starts along the way. He is preparing to play his sixth NBA season with his fourth team. He previously played with the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, and Brooklyn Nets. A career 39% three-point shooter, he’ll have the ability to open the floor up and knock down the super shot which will in turn allow his fellow teammates to shine.

Every member on the list (outside of Keita Bates-Diop, who I believe will start) will benefit from Yuta’s abilities. Perhaps this is why 40% of those who voted believed he was the best acquisition. Pair him next to Damion Lee and Eric Gordon on the second team unit and the three’s will be a-flyin’.

And now, how about a nine minute video of Yuta Watanabe being an absolute assassin on the court? You want it, you got it!

