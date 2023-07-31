Suns Poll: The excitement for Eric Gordon and Keita Bates-Diop

A change of scenery for an NBA player is sometimes what is needed to give that player another chance at life on the court, and to also prove themselves to a new fan base. Here in the Valley, the Phoenix Suns are championship contenders, and the pressure is hot and heavy.

Newly signed players are exciting, vulnerable, and will keep interest high for the most of the season while raising plenty of questions. Will these guys play an important role in the playoffs? If injuries occur, can they fill that position and hold their own till the injured player returns? Can they play themselves into a bigger role off the bench or even become a starter at some point during the regular season?

For now you can look at highlights and gaze at the box scores, but what shows up on the court dressed in purple and orange will be the true test. The eye test. That of course, we will have to wait a couple more months to see.

To have a little fun let’s look at these players and vote on who you are most looking forward to when the season starts.

This isn’t based on who would win one-versus-one in a game of pickup. Who you vote for is based on your excitement as to what they will bring to the court. How do you think they will fit? Do you think they will actually stick with the team through the year or will they be traded? Will they bring excitement to the arena in their name and will they be applauded when they sit back down after high energy minutes and have a promising future here with the Suns?

Today we will look at these two players: Keita Bates-Diop and Eric Gordon. Vote on who you are most looking forward to watching this season and include the criteria mentioned above. Also, leave a comment on why you chose the one player over the other.

Keita Bates-Diop

KBD! Starting potential in the eyes of John Voita and a forward the Suns will greatly appreciate, landing between Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton. A wing defender that can shoot from the outside.

He may be the biggest surprise this season in gaining trust from the fans while watching his potential on the court unfold.

His true potential may look a little something like his 25/6/4 game last year against the Blazers.

Eric Gordon

Finally, Eric Gordon is in Phoenix!

Now, will he live up to the hype and was he really the cherry on the sundae when it comes to the Suns free agent adds? I believe so and with Gordon playing a big role with crunch time minutes, he might earn his spot as a fan favorite.

He was the lost and forgotten guy on the Rockets, now he has something to prove in Phoenix. I am looking for his 3-point % to rocket back up to 40%. The Suns will rely on him heavily, playing both a big role with the bench unit and the starters.

Playing for a team in mix, like the Clippers last year, will prove he might of been the best pickup by any team during the 2023 offseason.

Now, which player are you looking forward to watching this season? KBD or Eric Gordon? Vote below!