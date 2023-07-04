Reports: Bates-Diop, Eubanks, and Camara officially ink deals with the Suns

Let’s cross some “t’s” and dot some “i’s”...and lowercase “j’s”, shall we? The Phoenix Suns have formally signed two of their newest free agent acquisitions, forward Keita Bates-Diop (pronounced ‘\KAY-tuh Bates DEE-ahp\’) and center Drew Eubanks.

The Phoenix Suns have officially signed Keita Bates-Diop and Drew Eubanks.



Because these are signings via the minimum exception, Phoenix can sign them now vs waiting until the moratorium is over on July 6. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 3, 2023

As Keith Smith notes above, due to the fact that they are veteran minimum contracts, they do not have to wait until the July 6 moratorium period is over. Each are signing deals for two years, $5 million. It is assumed that the second year of each deal is a player option.

The additions of both Bates-Diop and Eubanks provide an upgraded approach to the frontcourt, and there is a real possibility that KBD could start for the Suns. Training camp will ultimately dictate this, but his size and length would permit Kevin Durant to slot into the small forward position, especially defensively.

It’s a “position-less” approach overall, but when you place players in individual matchups, you still have to account to how they are going to guard and who is going to guard them. The more opportunity you have to utilize KD against smaller defenders — on both sides of the floor — the better.

Eubanks has been referred to as a better version of Jock Landale. He possesses the effort on the offensive side of the ball but can give you defensive production as well. He has great timing as a rebounder and shot blocker and finishes with both hands around the basket.

Both players were off the board rather quickly when free agency opened, with the Suns locking them in within the first 10 minutes after the bell sounded. The swiftness in which Phoenix moved signaled to the league that general manager James Jones had a vision and he was serious about executing it.

The 52nd pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, rookie Toumani Camara, signed his deal as well.

The Phoenix Suns have signed second-round pick Toumani Camara to a standard contract, a league source tells @spotrac. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 3, 2023

What is interesting in the verbiage provided by Smith is that it is a “standard contract”, which indicates that it is not a two-way deal as some expected.

With these signings (and other agreements) the Suns now have 16 standard contracts — 14 are fully guaranteed for 2023-24. Ish Wainright’s and Jordan Goodwin’s deals do not guarantee until January 10. Camara, on the other hand, is reportedly signed a deal for four years, which is fully guaranteed in 2023-24.

The Phoenix Suns have signed No. 52 overall pick Toumani Camara to a four-year deal, which is fully guaranteed for the 2023-24 season, league sources told @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 4, 2023

Team can have up to 21 players on their roster during the offseason. They will have to be down to 15 standard contracts by opening night, but until then they’ve got room to maneuver.

Vegas Summer League lies ahead for the rookie and it appears the Phoenix Suns aren’t done yet.

Welcome to Phoenix to the three newest members of the Suns.