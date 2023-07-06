Phoenix Suns trade Isaiah Todd, pick swaps for three second picks with Grizzlies

NBA Insider ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced late Thursday evening that the Phoenix Suns have completed a “picks trade” with the Memphis Grizzlies in return for three-second round picks. Phoenix sent out 2024 and 2030 pick swaps as well as recently acquired forward Isaiah Todd in the deal. The 21-year-old was part of the Bradley Beal trade that also sent former teammate Jordan Goodwin to Phoenix.

PICKS TRADE: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading three second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns for two first-round pick swaps (2024 and 2030) and Isaiah Todd, sources tell ESPN. The seconds are 2025 via Pels, and Memphis’ 2028 and 2029 picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2023

On the other side of the Real Beal Deal, Phoenix had to give up a grand total of six second-round picks to get the deal done along with Chris Paul and Landry Shamet. Therefore, this is a good way to recoup some of the lost assets from the deal while banking on the longevity of the success of the franchise. Mat Ishbia and James Jones continue to be active this offseason, showing they are always looking at ways to improve the roster with the interest higher than ever for free agents wanting to join the Suns.

With this move, the Phoenix Suns are now down to a full 15-man roster, but it is important to consider that an NBA franchise can have up to 20 players in the offseason as long as they get down to the 15-player cap (including 3 two-way player slots under the new CBA) before the season starts.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see if the Suns use this opportunity to bring in more talent to fill out their team. One of these moves with a high upside could be the athletic phenom in Bol Bol, who was recently waived by the Orlando Magic. The Suns having potential interest in the big was reported by John Gambadoro via. Twitter prior to the Todd trade going down.

I would not be surprised if the Phoenix Suns take a hard look and consider signing Bol Bol when he clears waivers. He is a good player with a lot of upside. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 6, 2023

Bol has a diverse set of skills that would benefit any NBA team and are extremely unique for a big, with having a “unicorn” kind of stature around the league. He just came off his best and most complete season to date as well, averaging 9.1 pts and 5.8 rebs while shooting about 55% from the field.

In order to free an additional roster spot, the Suns could look to release the services of recently signed Ish Wainright or look to trade another player in a separate move.

Regardless if the Suns pick up a talent like Bol or run with the 15 active players they have, the team is in great shape to compete for a ring. It is a cherry on top though to see that the Suns are continuing to try to set themselves up for success for both this upcoming season and the foreseeable future.