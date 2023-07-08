Game Preview: Summer Suns kick off 2023-Vegas run against the Bucks

What: Summer Suns (0-0) vs Summer Bucks (1-0)

When: 6:00 p.m. AZ Time

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas

The Summer Phoenix Suns kick off the road to the 2023-24 season with a match-up against the Milwaukee Bucks who are 1-0 in the tournament so far after an opening game win against the Denver Nuggets.

For Suns fans, the game brings with it the opportunity to see our sole draft pick Toumani Camara for the first time, the #52 pick from Dayton will take the floor with fellow Suns listed player Jordan Goodwin who was acquired from the Washington Wizards as part of the Bradley Beal trade over the off-season.

The interest for most Suns fans will revolve around Goodwin given the Suns perceived need for depth at the Point Guard position and his addition as a “throw in” as part of the Beal deal will undoubtedly have fans excited for what he can bring to the table. Camara will also draw the attention of Suns fans, as expected, we will be very interested to see how the rookie can contribute.

The additional roster pieces are interesting when it comes to the Suns open two-way spots, with Saben Lee owning a qualifying offer for one of the spots, and the two-way contracts expanding to three this season, many of the faces on this roster have the opportunity to put their name front and center.

Keep an eye on Louis Olinde, the 6’10” forward from Germany who can score the ball.

The 2023 Summer Suns! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/6QwZNiTEXQ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 30, 2023

The Bucks have an interesting roster, loaded with some names we’ve seen before. The key for the Bucks is Marjon Beauchamp who was on the Bucks roster last year, Beauchamp had 23 points and 8 rebounds in the Bucks opening game against the Nuggets. The Bucks are also extending an opportunity to everyone’s favorite 10 foot tall Tacko Fall, who had a quiet start in game one in 16 minutes, not even attempting a field goal.

We will also potentially get the chance to see former Sun Paris Bass on the floor, although he didn’t play in the opening game.

Finally, Suns basketball starts and I know we all can’t wait.

Lights, Camara, Action.