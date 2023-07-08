 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: Bucks @ Suns (Well, Vegas)

Tip time!

By GavinSporle
/ new
2023 NBA Summer League - Denver Nuggets v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns.

The Milwaukee Bucks.

Let’s get at it!

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun