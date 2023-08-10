Suns JAM Session Podcast: STAT & Matrix Ring of Honor + Start, Bench, Trade: Jersey #20

Mat Ishbia strikes again, this time informing us that Amare Stoudemire and Shawn Marion will enter the Suns’ Ring of Honor. We break down our thoughts on the two before delving into the history of jersey #20.
- Click the Subscribe button.
- Click the bell to turn on notifications.
Watch right here!
Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here is it is audio form:
Powered by RedCircle
Follow John (@DarthVoita), Matthew (@MatthewLissy), and the podcast (@SunsJAM) on Twitter.
- Watch livestreams on the Suns JAM Session YouTube channel.
- Link to podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3l0XsD7
- Link to podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3kSgP0P
- Link to podcast on Stitcher: https://bit.ly/3sfPXK3
- Link to podcast on Google Podcasts: https://bit.ly/2VMMve9
If you use one of those platforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.
#GoHomeAndLoveYourFamily
Loading comments...