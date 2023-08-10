 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Suns to play Warriors on Opening Night TNT Double-Header

The Phoenix Suns will open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Golden State Warriors on TNT.

By Brandon Duenas
@ZonaHoops_
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are set to open the 2023-24 NBA season on the road against the Golden State Warriors on October 24th.

Shams Charania was the first to report, and he indicates that it will be the second of a double-header on TNT.

The Suns-Warriors game will follow up a battle between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers. The four teams were the “Final Four” in the West a season ago.

Denver swept Los Angeles in the Western Conference Finals last season, while Phoenix and Golden State each fell in the second round respectively.

This will be the first time the Suns have played on Opening Night since the 2010-11 season.

Phoenix and Golden State have somehow missed each other in the playoffs the past two seasons (would be three except the Dubs missed the playoffs in 2021 during Phoenix’s finals run).

Storylines to Watch

  • Chris Paul’s first game against Phoenix + Dubs debut
  • Bradley Beal’s Phoenix Suns debut
  • Kevin Durant’s return to the Bay (in front of fans)
  • Devin Booker and Klay Thompson beef (resolved)
  • Damion Lee’s revenge tour against his brother-in-law, Steph
  • Kevin Durant and Draymond Green’s relationship (seen sitting courtside at the last Team USA game)
Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

This figures to be one of many nationally televised games this season for the Phoenix Suns.

We’ll fill you in on the details of the rest of the schedule as the news comes in.

