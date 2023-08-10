Report: Suns to host Mavericks on Christmas Day

Hours after it was announced that the Phoenix Suns will tip-off their 2023-2024 season on the road against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday October 24th, Shams Charania brought some early holiday cheer as he reported that Phoenix will host the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.

NBA’s Christmas Day games for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium:



Bucks @ Knicks

76ers @ Heat

Celtics @ Lakers

Mavericks @ Suns

Warriors @ Nuggets — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 11, 2023

Mavericks-Suns will be a part of the five game slate that will be played on Christmas Day that also includes Bucks-Knicks, Sixers-Heat, Celtics-Lakers, and Warriors-Nuggets.

The Suns are currently 12-8 on Christmas all-time and have lost their two most recent matches against opponents when Santa has come to town while the squad is playing. It hasn’t been very merry for Phoenix.

The Suns and Mavericks split the season series last year, and Dallas infamously defeated Phoenix in 7 games during the Conference Semifinals in the 2021-2022 season. If you needed a lump of coal to continue the holiday theme, there it is for you.

With the recent dramatic history between the two teams, Christmas Day lines up to be an exciting day of Phoenix basketball, where the Suns will attempt to show the NBA world what their new-look lineup is about in one of the most highly anticipated games of the season and in front of a national audience.

Storylines to Watch

Luka Doncic vs Devin Booker Beef

Kevin Durant vs his former teammate Kyrie Irving

Bradley Beal and Devin Booker chemistry as a backcourt in a significant regular season game

The remainder of the schedule is soon to be released, as the leaks today typically occur just prior to the entire slate of games being made public. Stay close to Bright Side of the Sun, for you know John Voita will have a graphical representation of the entire schedule soon after it is released, as he’s done for the past few years.