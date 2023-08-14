Phoenix Suns Announce 2023 Preseason Schedule

The Phoenix Suns today announced the release of their five-game 2023 preseason schedule.

They will play two home games, two road games, and one “neutral” game in Palm Desert, CA against the Lakers to cap off their schedule.

The five games will take place starting October 8th and run through October 19th. Their first game will have a noon tip-off time against the Pistons in Michigan.

They will then host the Nuggets the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. before a double-header against the Blazers with one at home, and one in Portland.

After the first four traditional games, they will travel to Palm Desert, CA to take on the Lakers in the preseason finale.

In a release from the Suns, they stated: “All five preseason games will broadcast locally over-the-air on Arizona’s Family and stream on Kiswe. The 2023 preseason opens the Suns’ industry-shifting partnership with Gray Television, Inc. and Kiswe to make Suns games available to all fans across Arizona, and on the platform of their choice. Suns preseason games will also broadcast on Arizona Sports 98.7 and on KSUN La Mejor Radio.”

According to the team, single-game tickets for Suns home preseason games will go on sale at a later date.

The official 2023 NBA Schedule is set to be released tomorrow. More to come.