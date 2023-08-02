 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fanning the Flames - New Uniforms and the Offseason So Far

We dive into the new Suns uniforms, Deandre Ayton changing the narrative, and what to expect from the minimum contract players.

By SoSaysJ
There’s been a lot of activity in the world of the Phoenix Suns since the last episode of Fanning the Flames, so we have plenty to cover in this one. Topics include:

  • Our thoughts on the Suns’ new uniforms;
  • Who’s going to be the fifth starter?
  • Is Deandre Ayton going to change the narrative?
  • Who we are most excited to see in action out of the Suns’ minimum contract players.

That, and more, on this episode of Fanning the Flames.

Make sure to follow Paul (@DervishOfWhirl), Dan (@danduarte1), Justin (@SoSaysJ), and the pod (@FanTheFlamesNBA) on Twitter.

The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network is available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!

