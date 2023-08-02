Fanning the Flames - New Uniforms and the Offseason So Far

There’s been a lot of activity in the world of the Phoenix Suns since the last episode of Fanning the Flames, so we have plenty to cover in this one. Topics include:

Our thoughts on the Suns’ new uniforms;

Who’s going to be the fifth starter?

Is Deandre Ayton going to change the narrative?

Who we are most excited to see in action out of the Suns’ minimum contract players.

That, and more, on this episode of Fanning the Flames.

