Suns to retire jerseys of Shawn Marion, Amar’e Stoudemire at Ring of Honor ceremony next season

Today the Phoenix Suns announced that they plan on inducting legends Shawn Marion and Amar’e Stoudemire into the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor during the 2023-24 NBA season.

They were an integral part of the classic ‘7 Seconds or Less’ Suns teams that won the heart of many fans. The team announced they will each have their own separate nights at dates to be determined.

The Phoenix Suns are retiring the jerseys of former All-Stars Shawn Marion (No. 31) and Amar’e Stoudemire (No. 32) at a Ring of Honor ceremony next season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2023

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia had this to say on the decision:

“Shawn and Amar’e are two of the very best to ever wear a Phoenix Suns uniform,” said Mat Ishbia, owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. “Shawn changed the game with his elite versatility and Amar’e was one of the most electrifying players the league has ever seen. Shawn and Amar’e helped define the Suns and inspired generations of fans, and our Suns family is incomplete without them in the Ring of Honor.

“As we embark on the new era of Suns basketball it is a priority that we remain connected to our storied history. We are excited to celebrate Shawn and Amar’e and properly recognize their incredible contributions and achievements.”

Shawn Marion ranks fifth in franchise history in points (12,134), second in rebounds (6,616), second in steals (1,245) and third in blocks (894). Marion is the team’s all-time playoff leader with 706 postseason rebounds during his Suns career. Nicknamed “The Matrix,” he twice earned All-NBA honors and was a four-time All-Star selection while with the Suns.

“This is amazing to be recognized by the Suns family in this way,” said Marion. “The fans in Phoenix are one-of-a-kind and this city will always be a part of me. My time with the Suns was special and I am looking forward to being inducted into the Ring of Honor.”

Stoudemire ranks seventh in franchise history in points (11,035), fifth in scoring average (21.4), third in rebounds (4,613) and fifth in blocks (722). Nicknamed “S.T.A.T.,” Stoudemire was named All-NBA four times, including to the First Team in 2006-07, was a five-time All-Star selection and the 2002-03 NBA Rookie of the Year during his time with the Suns.

“I bleed purple and orange, making this a tremendous honor to be inducted,” said Stoudemire. “My best and most transformative years came in Phoenix with the Suns. I have so much love for Suns fans and appreciation for the love they have always shown me. I am excited to reconnect with the fanbase in joining the Ring of Honor.”

Future Suns Ring of Honor member Devin Booker also chimed in on the news via Twitter.

Matrix and STAT,

Much deserved,

— Book (@DevinBook) August 9, 2023

Phoenix will retire the numbers 31 (Marion) and 32 (Stoudemire), joining a ring of honor that features Majerle (9), Nash (13), Barkley (34), Chambers (24), Davis (6), Hawkins (42), Johnson (7), Adams (33), Van Arsdale (5) and Westphal (44).

They will join the Ring of Honor with those players alongside owner Jerry Colangelo, coach Cotton Fitzsimmons, coach John MacLeod, Al McCoy, and as well as trainer Joe Proski.

The team also announced that the organization will unveil a reimagined Ring of Honor this season. Further details will be announced later this month.

— Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) August 9, 2023

Well deserved. Tip of the cap to two Suns legends.