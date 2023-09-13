Suns announce team’s comprehensive live game broadcast schedule; Jon Bloom assumes play-by-play duties

The more things change, the more they stay the same. After an offseason filled with new acquisitions, new uniforms, new courts, and new TV deals, the Phoenix Suns have announced their plans around how basketball will be presented to us for the 2023-24 season.

You may recall that Mat Ishbia fought to have the Suns available on local KTVK rather than Bally Sports Arizona. One question remained as to who would be doing the pre-grame, post-game, and in-game shows. While we figured nothing would change, nothing was confirmed either. Until now.

In their press release, the Suns stated the following:

The Phoenix Suns today announced the team’s comprehensive live game broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season, which features 70 regular season games and all five preseason contests airing on Arizona’s Family and live streaming on Kiswe. Suns games will broadcast locally on Arizona Sports 98.7, ESPN 620 and KSUN La Mejor Radio. Twelve games will be national exclusive broadcasts on TNT (7), ABC (4) and ESPN (1). Suns veteran play-by-play announcer Kevin Ray will return for his seventh season as the television voice of the Suns and will be joined by former Suns player Eddie Johnson and basketball Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale. The Suns pregame and postgame shows will be led by Suns Ring of Honor member Tom Chambers, who returns for his 25th season, and Tom Leander, entering his 30th season with the Suns broadcast team. Phoenix Mercury forward Sophie Cunningham will also return to the Suns broadcast team as a guest analyst on select broadcasts. Pregame coverage will tip off 30 minutes prior to each broadcast, followed by a 30-minute show after the game. Arizona Sports 98.7 returns as the Suns flagship radio station, continuing a long-standing relationship that began in 1968. Veteran announcer Jon Bloom enters his first season as the new full-time radio voice of the Suns following the retirement of Suns Ring of Honor member Al McCoy last season. KSUN La Mejor Radio on 1400AM and 106.5FM will return as the Spanish radio broadcast partner of the Phoenix Suns. Veteran play-by-play announcer Arturo Ochoa returns for his 20th season calling games, alongside analyst Samuel Sandoval who enters his second season.

This might not come as a shock to many — that the Suns would migrate their television personalities to their new network — but it does provide comfort knowing that we’ll be introduced to every game by the Tom’s, hear the catchphrases and banter of Eddie and K Ray, and know that reservations can still be made at The Boom Room.

Jon Bloom takes the reins from legend Al McCoy on the audio side, and the man who has quality shoe game will be the soundtrack to a highly anticipated season.

Bloomer began his journey with the Suns in 2008 and will be joined by Tim Kempton.

If you are outside of the Phoenix market, you will be able to stream games via the Kiswe. Pre the Suns’ website, “Additional information on the Suns streaming platform, including subscription packages, pricing and on-sale date, will be announced in the coming weeks.”