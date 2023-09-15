Fanning the Flames: Kickin’ it with the new voice of Your Phoenix Suns, Jon Bloom

Al McCoy stepped down from his play-by-play duties after last season and we couldn’t be happier about our friend Jon Bloom being selected as his successor.

Bloomer joins us this week to talk about everything under the sun, including his journey to the new position, his love for music, Devin Booker’s new signature shoes, and the upcoming Phoenix Suns season.

Come join the fun:

