Fanning the Flames: Kickin’ it with the new voice of Your Phoenix Suns, Jon Bloom

The guys spend some quality time with the new Phoenix Suns play-by-play man, Jon Bloom

By SoSaysJ
Al McCoy stepped down from his play-by-play duties after last season and we couldn’t be happier about our friend Jon Bloom being selected as his successor.

Bloomer joins us this week to talk about everything under the sun, including his journey to the new position, his love for music, Devin Booker’s new signature shoes, and the upcoming Phoenix Suns season.

Come join the fun:

The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network is available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!

