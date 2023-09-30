Should the Suns sign 3-and-D wing Reggie Bullock?

Today, the San Antonio Spurs agreed to waive Reggie Bullock, making him a free agent. He was entering the final year of a three contract that would pay him $10.489 million this year. Shams Charania reported the release.

The San Antonio Spurs and veteran wing Reggie Bullock have agreed to a contract buyout, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bullock is set to enter free agency where several championship contenders and playoff teams will pursue him. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 30, 2023

Bullock played for the Dallas Mavericks the past two seasons after establishing himself as a good defender who can make 40% of his three pointers with the New York Knicks. He has started 73% of games the last three years, including 55 last year, and was a key contributor when Dallas beat the Phoenix Suns in the 2022 playoffs.

Bullock was traded away from Dallas this summer when they acquired Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics. The trade ended up being a three-teamer, landing Bullock in San Antonio.

Should the Phoenix Suns sign Bullock, despite having 17 players already under contract and no fewer than 8 wings who play a similar role?

Yes, because Bullock is taller (6’6”) than most all of the backup options, defends better than Grayson Allen, Yuta Watanabe or Eric Gordon, stays much healthier than Nassir Little, and is a better and more willing catch-and-shoot threat than Keita Bates-Diop and Josh Okogie.

I don’t think the Suns should just promise a big rotation role to Reggie Bullock, but he’s a lot less of a question mark than most of the guys the Suns are hoping to bring off the bench this coming year.

Frankly, the most proven and reliable player among the backup wings right now is Eric Gordon, but he’s already 35 years old. The next one might be Grayson Allen, who really looks like the second coming of Landry Shamet and has 10 playoff starts on his resume. Bullock has 23 playoff starts.

I think the Suns should sign Bullock and see who fits best with the Big Three of Durant, Booker and Beal. At worst, he’s a better option than Damion Lee, Ish Wainright and Keon Clark.

Three housekeeping notes:

signing Bullock would put the Suns at 18 players. They do not have to cut down to 15 players until October 21

despite being over the ‘second apron’ in spending, the Suns are allowed to sign Bullock because his prior salary was under the average NBA player salary

Bullock will still get that $10.489 million salary this year, mostly from the Spurs. He reportedly took a ‘buyout’ which is likely less the amount of the veteran minimum (same as Eric Gordon got)

What say you, Suns fans?