Suns vs. Kings Final Score: Suns pull off a miraculous comeback to beat Kings 119-117

NBA games are always at least 48 minutes. No game can be won until that final buzzer goes off. Tonight was a perfect example of that. Down 22 in the fourth, somehow, someway, the Phoenix Suns pulled off a miraculous comeback to defeat the Sacramento Kings 119-117.

It was not pretty and seemed impossible not only because of the deficit, but also the intensity that the team was playing with, but the Suns got it done, improving their record to 22-18 on the year.

Game Flow

First Half

After losing devastatingly on Sunday, Sacramento came out the gates blazing, getting into their offense quickly and pushing the pace, getting out to an early 25-18 lead that made Frank Vogel take a timeout. Grayson Allen kept his hot streak from the last game, hitting three of his first four threes and blocking a shot.

Eric Gordon’s first shot of the game? An air ball, the struggles continued for the rotation player. Kevin Durant’s scoreless quarter and Sacramento’s 60.7 shooting percentage led to the Kings up 39-27 after the first quarter.

The lead ballooned to 18 after an 11-0 run early in the second, resulting in Frank Vogel calling another timeout. Down 49-31, all the progress that Phoenix had made from their last two contests seemed gone. Grayson Allen continued his heater, making two straight triples, cutting the Kings’ lead down to 11 and getting to 20 points for the night with more than a half left to play.

GRAYSON ALL3N.

Out of Mike Brown’s timeout, Kevin Huerter responded to the Grayson Allen run, hitting a tough three. However, Allen’s defensive energy and playmaking ensured that Sacramento’s lead did not balloon. To close out the half, Suns turnovers and Sacramento’s fast pace got the best of Phoenix, leading to a 68-51 lead for the Kings. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal were a combined 8-21 from the field and the Valley’s bench was outscored 20-2.

Second Half

Kevin Durant hit a triple to get the second half started, the first three made by a Sun that wasn’t Grayson Allen on the night. The Kings made sure to start the third that their lead stayed large, extending it to 21 and forcing another timeout.

Throughout most of the third, the Kings lead hovered around 21-15 points. Phoenix really couldn’t defend Sacramento, leading to a lot of makes.

The thing about giving the Suns excuse of needing time is that even if they looked like this in October without any reps, it would have been inexcusable

With less than two minutes left, the Valley cut the lead to 13 after an Eric Gordon three. A Drew Eubanks and one made the King lead only 10. While being outplayed for what felt like most of the quarter, the Suns ended up outsourcing Sacramento 33-28. After 3, Phoenix trailed 96-84.

The Kings got up as much as 22 in the fourth. When the lead was only 15 however, and the Suns seemed like they were getting into an offensive rhythm, a Keegan Murray three off an offensive rebound felt like the dagger. The Suns, however, didn’t get the memo. Frank Vogel went with a small ball lineup with Kevin Durant at center, igniting the team. Threes started falling and the defensive chops came alive. After playing terribly for the entirety of the game it felt like, the Suns tied it up with an Eric Gordon three and then Kevin Durant’s free throws gave Phoenix the lead.

Eric Gordon hits the 3 to tie with less then a minute to go!



Kings-Suns | Live on the NBA App

pic.twitter.com/D22xORqShP

With 1.6 remaining, Durant went to the line and hit two more free throws. For a chance to win the game, Malik Monk missed a fading three. The Suns had won 119-117.

The team showed that their determination and three-point shooting can make up for long stints of bad play. The Suns ended the game on a 32-8 run. Allen finished with 29, Durant had 27, but the six three-pointers made in the final 7:12 of the game and Frank Vogel’s decision to go small are what led to this Suns victory.

Games like this one show how Phoenix has the offensive fire power to compete with anyone in the league when they are clicking.

Up Next

Phoenix will head to The Big Easy to face the Pelicans for the first time this season. New Orleans, the seventh seed in the Western Conference, is playing some solid basketball, winning seven of their last ten. As the season goes on and the standings become more solidified, games like this upcoming one become even more important for future tie-breaker implications.