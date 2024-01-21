Suns vs. Pacers Final Score: Phoenix wins fifth straight, taking down Indiana 117-110

The Phoenix Suns have won five straight basketball games. The Big 3 is clicking.

It was the Kevin Durant show, as the Suns’ superstar poured in 40 points without attempting a single free throw.

The Suns’ Big 3 scored 91 of the team’s 117 points. Grayson Allen was the only other Sun in double figures with 13 points.

Phoenix got virtually zero help from their bench, with their second unit scoring just 9 points on 2-8 FG in 71 minutes.

The Pacers were without their star player Tyrese Haliburton, so TJ McConnell drew the start. Indiana’s bench showed up in a big way to keep them within striking distance throughout the game.

Key Performers

Devin Booker — 24 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 1 steal on 9-24 FG

— 24 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 1 steal on 9-24 FG Kevin Durant — 40 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks on 18-25 FG

— 40 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks on 18-25 FG Bradley Beal — 25 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists on 11-16 FG

— 25 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists on 11-16 FG Pascal Siakam — 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists on 6-14 FG

— 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists on 6-14 FG Buddy Hield — 18 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 5-7 3PFG

Game Flow

First Half

The Suns got off to a strong start, jumping ahead 22-8 with 5:31 left in the first quarter leading to an Indiana timeout.

Indiana quickly responded with an offensive surge of their own, getting hot from downtown. Newcomer Pascal Siakam pushed the pace and attacked the rim for his new Pacers squad as they let it fly from deep.

Booker got off to another quick start, tallying 12 points (5-8 FG) and 3 assists in the first quarter of play.

Phoenix continued to push the pace despite multiple runs from Indiana including a tear from former Suns lottery pick Jalen Smith.

Jusuf Nurkic had a sweet dime to Kevin Durant in transition, channeling his inner quarterback.

The Pacers shot 50 percent from distance (8-16) compared to Phoenix’s 28% (4-14) shooting from three-point range. Despite that along with having four more turnovers than Indiana, Phoenix took a four-point lead into the half thanks to their efficient two-point shooting.

Phoenix’s “Big 3” combined for 52 points on 32 shots in the first half, leading the Suns to a 65-61 advantage at the half.

Second Half

The third quarter started quickly for the Suns, with the big three continuing to cook.

Kevin Durant hit some ridiculous off-balance shots with multiple defenders sent his way.

The Jalen Smith revenge game continued with some key buckets, along with an efficient performance from Obi Topping off the bench.

Indiana had three bench players in double figures heading into the fourth quarter, while the Suns were not getting anywhere near the same support from their second unit.

End of 3Q: PHX 91, IND 83

Durant: 27 Pts, 6 Reb, 12-18 FG

Booker: 23 Pts, 7 Ast, 5 Reb, 9-20 FG

Beal: 17 Pts, 7-10 FG

Phoenix was hampered by turnovers yet again, committing 17 to Indiana’s 7 at the 6:13 mark in the 4th quarter.

Every time the Suns created separation, the Pacers matched with a run of their own.

Durant, Booker, and Beal took turns pouring in buckets to offset the hot shooting from Indiana.

Beal attacked the rim quite a bit in the 4th when the offense started to get stagnant as the Suns attacked Buddy Hield as the weak link defensively.

The Suns put the finishing touches with some big defensive stops to secure the win and create some separation for good.

The Suns stars played like stars and they got timely stops, which was enough to earn the win despite the lack of bench production and turnover issues.

They have a quick turnaround time as they host the Bulls tomorrow night in search of their sixth straight win.

Up Next

Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls tomorrow night at the Footprint Center.