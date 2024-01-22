 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: Suns battle the Bulls

It’s the last home game for quite some time.

By John Voita
/ new
Phoenix Suns v Chicago Bulls Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Can the Suns make it six in a row?

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun