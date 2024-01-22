Kevin Durant named Western Conference Player of the Week

Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant may be third in the most recent NBA All-Star voting returns, but he comes up the winner in last week’s Western Conference Player of the Week for Jan. 15-21.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, one of the leaders in the clubhouse for NBA MVP, won the award on the East side.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 13 of the 2023-24 season (Jan. 15-21). pic.twitter.com/5tF2s1aDWT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 22, 2024

Suns guard Devin Booker was one of the seven total nominees from the West. The Los Angeles Clippers — James Harden and Paul George — and Cleveland Cavaliers — Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen — also had two nominees from their team, but Phoenix was the only team with a winner in addition to another nominee.

Durant averaged 31.0 points on 60% shooting (47.8% from deep) along with 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game with the Suns winning all three of their games in the week.

He capped off the week with a 40-point, 9-rebound performance in a 117-110 win over the Indiana Pacers, just two points shy of a Suns career high. It was also the only time in Suns history that a player has reached 40 points without a free throw attempt.

This is Durant’s 32nd time being named a Conference Player of the Week, which ranks third in NBA history behind only Kobe Bryant (33) and LeBron James (67).