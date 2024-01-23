Eubank's one-minute burst of energy shows that is all the Suns need from their role players

Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks has been M.I.A. in the box score and on the floor since the beginning of December. Over the last 19 games, Eubanks has averaged 4.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. I am typically not someone to look at the box score with a player like Eubanks, who brings effort like none other at the backup center position, but his play left me no choice but to take a quick peek.

After Monday night's 115-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls, is Eubanks back? What did it take? It was an overreaction from backup center Andre Drummond of the Bulls to snap Eubanks out of the funk he’s been in for the past month.

Averaging 8.1 points and 4.9 in the first 12 games of the season, we all thought we had something special in Eubanks. An athletic talent to back up Jusuf Nurkic, and at times crossed my mind as a Suns starting center, he began the season with nightlight dunks and quality minutes. Then his production ceased and Frank Vogel was giving Udoka Azuibuike a chance at the backup big minutes.

We once again saw more of the specialness Drew brings against the Bulls with him rising above the rim on back-to-back key possessions.

As I mentioned before, his recent struggles have been very disappointing before Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls. His poise and confidence in his game have been missing for some time. After grabbing a couple of dunks on Drummond to spark a Suns comeback victory Monday night, I not only wonder if Eubanks might be back to his old self, but the scuffle he caused getting the crowd back into the game, is that the bigger story?

Grayson Allen mentioned, that after a comeback victory over the Sacramento Kings, the crowd only needs a little spark of life to lift this team back above the opponent.

“One of the things I just wish is that us and the crowd would work together a little bit more.”



Grayson Allen on what changed for the Suns in the 4th quarter, how the energy in the building changed and how that energy helped fuel their 32-8 run to close the game: pic.twitter.com/TLb7dZmB5X — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) January 17, 2024

All the Suns need are those sparks off the bench.

When you believed in players like Yuta Watanabe before the season, but now they are currently unplayable, it is hard to believe any player off that bench can help warm up the crowd and point this team in the right direction.

We are not asking for anything crazy, like a 20-point scoring game, but just a couple of possessions in a row, where they are owning the opposition and getting the crowd back into the game.

Once the crowd is back into the game, we have Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, who end teams in the blink of an eye.

As easy as it is to ask a crowd to help a team out of a slump, it is very difficult to do so when your team is overmatched every possession. The lighting performance within one minute scoring six points, Eubanks shows how easy it can be to answer the Suns players' prayers by getting the crowd out of their seats.

You are probably thinking Drummond, like Eubanks showed tonight, can be dunked on, and played out of the game quickly. You are right, but it was all about the belief Monday night. Eubanks coming out of his shell, should pave the way for players off the Suns bench to believe again.

Can this wake them up? The role-players are the Suns' biggest weakness, but it doesn't have to be.