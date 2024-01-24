Suns vs. Mavs Final Score: Booker’s big third quarter propels Suns to easy win

Throughout this Phoenix Suns win streak, there have been some close comeback wins such as Monday’s victory over the Chicago Bulls, and there have also been blowout wins such as Friday’s victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Today’s win was the ladder. A dominant Devin Booker third quarter and scorching hot shooting helped the Suns win their seventh straight, 132-109 extending their record to 26-18 on the year.

The Suns continue to show how their offensive firepower can singlehandedly win them games, even if it’s on display for just a part of a game and not for all of it. In the second quarter, the Suns were down 54-40, by the end of the third, Phoenix was up 100-78.

In their attempt to move up the standings, the Valley showed the Western Conference that they are starting to click. Their early season struggles were due to a lack of continuity, not a lack of talent or ability.

The Suns are now in fifth place in the Western Conference.

Game Flow

First Half

Out of all people, Grant Williams started the game hot, scoring eight points in the first 2:41 of the game. Phoenix began 5/14 from the field and 1/8 from three. Dallas, however, went 13/21 from the field and 7/10 from deep, helping them contain a 34-25 lead after 12 minutes.

To start the second, Yuta Watanabe got his first run time since January 11th; he didn’t do much. Phoenix looked sloppy on both ends of the floor, and Dallas continued to knock down more threes.

The Valley continued to struggle to knock down shots, however, they found a way to get back into it. After being down as much as 16, Phoenix was down just one at the half, trailing Dallas 58-57.

Luka Dončić was brilliant. He had 24 and was 4/8 from three in the first half. With Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal combining for just 15 points on 5/15 shooting, Devin Booker and Grayson Allen picked up the offensive load, scoring 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Unlike many recent games, Phoenix cut an opposing team’s lead down significantly in the first half rather than in the second, and to no surprise because of these team’s recent history against each other, the first two quarters were incredibly chippy throughout. There were a total of 16 personal fouls called, along with multiple technicals.

You could see this happening.



Grant Williams has been playing Kevin Durant physical. Every team does but Williams was walking toward Durant, who was laying down.



Jusuf Nurkic pushed Williams, who responded back and then Durant got up, got in his face.



Each got a tech. #Suns pic.twitter.com/AmARkw4nYD — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 25, 2024

Second Half

The Suns finally got their first lead at 60-58 when Bradley Beal hit a layup early in the third. Phoenix went on an 8-0 run, prompting Dallas to call a timeout.

The Suns continued to extend their lead, but Mavericks Forward Derrick Jones Jr. threw down a miraculous dunk that needs note.

Derrick Jones Jr. soars into an emphatic POSTER #NBARivalsWeek

Suns-Mavericks | Live on ABC pic.twitter.com/tj4ng0JVkA — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2024

All of a sudden, the Suns were up 19. A 25-5 run to begin the half led to another Mavericks timeout. The inefficiency bug hit Dallas, who struggled to hit shots. Devin Booker had a stellar quarter, going for 22 in the third. His scoring outburst made Mike Breen call his dominance a “Booker Barrage.”

After three, Phoenix was up 22, 100-78. The Suns went 18/21 in the quarter while Dallas went 8/24.

Dallas stayed competitive in the fourth quarter, unwilling to concede the victory, however, the Phoenix lead was just too much for them to overcome and Devin Booker continued to score proficiently.

Booker finished with 46, his second 45-plus point game of the last week. Beal had 20 and Durant went for a mild 12.

Up Next

The Valley will head to the midwest to face the Pacers, who they recently beat 117-110. It will be the second game of the Phoenix road trip and the first of six straight games against the Eastern Conference.