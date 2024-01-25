Suns Reacts Survey: Does Phoenix have enough to win a championship, or do they need to make some additions?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Suns Reacts Survey’s are back! We typically do these throughout the season, backed by SB Nation’s cool graphics n’ such, to gage how our fan base is feeling about certain topics. We have an easy one to ask today, considering that the trade deadline is on the horizon.

How are you feeling about the Suns right now? Are they meeting expectations? Exceeding them? Falling short?

The Suns put all their chips — like, almost literally all of them — into the middle of the table this offseason when they acquired Bradley Beal. A roster that had Kevin Durant and Devin Booker didn’t necessarily need a third max contract guy, but James Jones and Mat Ishbia didn’t care. Rumors were that Beal wanted out of Washington, so they made it happen.

So here we are. The Suns are 26-18 after their stomping of the Mavericks on Wednesday night. The arrow is trending upward as they are on a seven-game winning streak. We’re feeling good about the team. But how good?

The trade deadline is two weeks away, and while rumors are in the ‘ole rumor mill around players they desire (and some we might not), the question is simple: Do the Suns have enough?

We’ve hit the trade machines, made cases for and against moving assets, identified who should be moved based on contract status, and mulled over the possibilities. What if nothing happens? What if James Jones morphs into the Jones of old, when the only trade deadline move he would make would be acquiring Torrey Craig? What if not even that happens this year, that the Suns remain stagnant and idle?

Does Phoenix have enough? Or do they need to make a move, however small, to bolster this roster and forty their chances of winning a title? Let us know below!