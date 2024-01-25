NBA All-Star: Kevin Durant announced as starter in Western Conference

The last time the Phoenix Suns had a starter in the NBA All-Star Game was 2010. Yes, you read that right.

Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire suited up alongside Carmelo Anthony, Dirk Nowitzki, and Tim Duncan as starters that season.

14 years later, Suns forward Kevin Durant breaks that drought as he is announced as a starter in the Western Conference. He joins Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the starters in the West.

He finished third in frontcourt voting behind LeBron and Jokic and in front of the 4th place Anthony Davis.

2024 West All-Star starters:



LeBron James (captain)

Kevin Durant

Nikola Jokic

Luka Doncic

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Eastern Conference starters: Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard.

Kevin Durant is averaging 29.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks on a 52/45/87 shooting split for the 5th seed in the West. The 35-year-old is averaging 37.1 minutes per game on the season.

This will be Durant’s 14th nomination for the All-Star Game in his career.

He will earn a $1.2 million bonus for his selection to this year’s All-Star game.

⭐️ KEVIN DURANT ⭐️



Congrats, KD, on being named an All-Star starter!

We are still awaiting updates to see if Devin Booker made it as a reserve in the West.

Doncic and SGA are the two backcourt selections. Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards finished 3rd and 4th respectively in the backcourt voting.