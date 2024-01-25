 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA All-Star: Kevin Durant announced as starter in Western Conference

The Phoenix Suns will have a starter in the All-Star Game for the first time since 2010.

By Brandon Duenas
@AZSportsZone
/ new
Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The last time the Phoenix Suns had a starter in the NBA All-Star Game was 2010. Yes, you read that right.

Steve Nash and Amar’e Stoudemire suited up alongside Carmelo Anthony, Dirk Nowitzki, and Tim Duncan as starters that season.

2010 NBA All Star Game Portraits Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images

14 years later, Suns forward Kevin Durant breaks that drought as he is announced as a starter in the Western Conference. He joins Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the starters in the West.

He finished third in frontcourt voting behind LeBron and Jokic and in front of the 4th place Anthony Davis.

The Eastern Conference starters: Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard.

Kevin Durant is averaging 29.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks on a 52/45/87 shooting split for the 5th seed in the West. The 35-year-old is averaging 37.1 minutes per game on the season.

Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

This will be Durant’s 14th nomination for the All-Star Game in his career.

He will earn a $1.2 million bonus for his selection to this year’s All-Star game.

We are still awaiting updates to see if Devin Booker made it as a reserve in the West.

Doncic and SGA are the two backcourt selections. Steph Curry and Anthony Edwards finished 3rd and 4th respectively in the backcourt voting.

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun