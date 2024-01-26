 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fanning the Flames - Time Heals All Wounds

The Phoenix Suns’ Big 3 have gotten some reps together and things and trending in the right direction.

By SoSaysJ
The Phoenix Suns’ Big 3 have finally had the chance to get some extended reps together and the team is starting to click. On this episode of Fanning the Flames, we discuss:

  • The team’s turnaround and what has changed;
  • Our thoughts on Kevin Durant being named an All-Star Starter;
  • Whether Devin Booker will make the All-Star Team;
  • The Suns’ current 7-game winning streak; and
  • The upcoming trade deadline.

