SBN Reacts: The Suns roster needs something else

You felt it last night, didn’t you? The Phoenix Suns, for as great as they can be, are missing something. The team scored 40 points in the first quarter in their loss to the Pacers and then 40 in the second. In the third, they added 34 more points. In the fourth? 17.

Something might be missing. Not every night and not against every opponent, but there are ways to improve this roster. Okay, we know, there are a limited amount of ways.

We’ve talked about Nassir Little’s contract and the attractiveness that Grayson Allen possesses on the market (and don’t you dare trade him). We’ve talked about their want for an athletic wing, whether it be the sticky situation that surrounds Miles Bridges or acquiring KD’s former Net-teammate Royce O’Neale. We’ve looked at what Jae’Sean Tate from the Houston Rockets has.

Something must be done, right? It appears the majority of SB Nation agrees, to the tune of 69% (giggity).

A title is on the line this season. There are so many elite years that Kevin Durant has left — and yes, he is elite this year. The Suns have put all of their chips in the middle, and they might have to put a few more. The bench production has been non-existent, and perhaps it is a byproduct of having a Big Three. Regardless of the why, we know that it isn’t enough, that this version of the Suns is good but not great. Not great enough to win the conference. Not great enough to win a championship.

We have until February 8 until we truly know what phone calls James Jones has been making and what his vision is to add that little something extra to make this team great.