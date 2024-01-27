Suns Injury Update: Beal and Nurkic both questionable ahead of game in Orlando

Health has been one of the only things to stop the Phoenix Suns this season. Well, that and fourth-quarter turnovers. When healthy, the Suns' offensive onslaught is hard to defend. You are forced to pick your poison and live with the results.

On Friday night the Phoenix Suns wasted an opportunity to run their winning streak to eight games. Up 9 points entering the fourth quarter — with 114 points on the board through three quarters — the team squandered the final period, wasting a classic Devin Booker 62-point performance, and losing to the Pacers 133-131. That’s right, they scored a mere 17 points in the fourth, going 1-of-10 from downtown, and allowing Obi Toppin to score in the final seconds to secure the win for Indy.

When you drop SIXTY-TWO POINTS and the Suns still lose pic.twitter.com/ueriTynvia — PHNX Sports (@PHNX_Sports) January 27, 2024

You could point your finger at a multitude of reasons as to why Phoenix lost the game, but feel free to log this one under “health” as well.

Bradley Beal was clocked in the face by a Myles Turner elbow in the third quarter, leading to his exit while the training staff stuffed more cotton up his nose than what you find in an aspirin bottle. Beal was a trooper, coming back in the fourth quarter. His presence and production, however, did not help the Suns’ cause. He was 0-of-5 from the field in his return.

Beal was not alone on the injury front. Jusuf Nurkic also left in the third quarter when he injured his left thumb on an attempted trip-trough move. He did not return.

The Suns are preparing for their third stop on a seven-game road trip, landing today in Orlando as they prepare to take on Bol Bol’s old team. However, two of their starting five might not play, as both Beal and Nurkic have been listed as “questionable” for the game.

UPDATE: Bradley Beal (nasal fracture) and Jusuf Nurkic (left thumb sprain) QUESTIONABLE.



Bol Bol (foot) and Damion Lee (knee) OUT.



Grayson Allen isn't on the injury report. #Suns https://t.co/497bmF4C4B — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 27, 2024

That game in Indy was costly, wasn’t it?

The news is unfortunate, although the questionable designation does provide a glimmer of hope. Frank Vogel, however, hasn’t had the best track record of being someone who is straightforward with his injury reports. He has some Pete Carroll in him.

It’s an earlier start in Orlando tomorrow, with tip-off occurring at 4:00pm Arizona time. We should know by 3:00pm what their status is as they take on the struggling Orlando Magic.