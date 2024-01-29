Game Preview: With both teams needing a win, Heat and Suns should be bruiser

Who: Phoenix Suns (26-20) @ Miami Heat (24-22)

The Miami Heat welcome the Phoenix Suns tonight, in hopes of righting the ship after a brutal stretch of games with newly added guard, Terry Rozier. Replacing Kyle Lowry in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets, Rozier has yet to win a game in a Heat uniform. The Heat have lost six games in a row, including three with Rozier.

Like many teams trying to build chemistry, losing is part of it. The Suns are very familiar with building on a game-by-game basis, with their Big Three and most of the roster (minus Bol Bol) intact, winning took time.

So far, heat fans are looking a little frustrated when it comes to the trade, but only time will tell.

Miami heat fans after trading for Terry Rozier #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/pv6i7JwuDA — RaichuEvan (@Raichuevan) January 25, 2024

After winning seven games in a row, the Suns are now tumbling back down to 0, losing their last two. Even when you think things look right, things can fall apart just like that. The ups and downs can drive the fans crazy, but with one win, all is okay. Both the Heat and the Suns need that win.

Probable Starters

Suns

Bradley Beal

Devin Booker

Grayson Allen

Kevin Durant

Drew Eubanks

Heat

Terry Rozier

Tyler Herro

Jimmy Butler

Haywood Highsmith

Bam Adebayo

Injury Report

Suns

Jusuf Nurkic (day-to-day)

Bol Bol (out)

Damion Lee (out)

Heat

Drue Smith (out)

What to Watch For

With a team looking for answers and their identity again, Heat “culture” may present itself again Monday night. Only a few weeks away from the all-star break, the time is now for most teams to find who they are. Making the trade, or replacing the head coach is an option to regain focus on the court. For the Heat, the trade happened, as I mentioned before, now it is about just playing ball.

We know that this Heat team can play physical, but taking it up a notch tonight against a high-powered offense in the Suns will likely play a big part in the outcome. Coming off a loss to the New York Kicks, the Heat showed their physicality, something the Suns have had a hard time with this season.

The Miami Heat if injuring Knicks Players was a sport pic.twitter.com/HkESIar1DU — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) January 27, 2024

The last thing the Suns need is more injuries. Keeping the spacing and playing their game of finding their spots with quick releases, will hopefully keep the results of players rushing to the locker room to nil.

The Heat can’t go a single game without injuring a player.



Coincidence? NO. pic.twitter.com/Tg7sP15d9G — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) January 27, 2024

Bumped and bruised from last night's game against the Magic, look out for more calls after the Suns only shot 21 free-throws, with Durant never getting to the line and Beal only shooting four.

Booker needs to get the whistles like a star should, but we will see if last night's game rolls over into another fist fight, and if the Suns can stand to take another hit.

what does Booker have to do to get a call pic.twitter.com/ZHPDRBtZtR — Cage (@ridiculouscage) January 29, 2024

Prediction

A loss. I know it is hard to hear, but the Heat need a game and I can’t see them losing seven games in a row. I see a better-fought game to the end, and the Suns knocking down timely shots, but what team needs it more? I believe the Heat do.