 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat

Time to disrupt the Heat “culture”.

By Matthew Lissy
/ new
Miami Heat v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Game time.

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun