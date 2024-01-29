Devin Booker garners his 2nd Player of the Week honors this season and 9th of his career

It shouldn’t come as a surprise following the amazing week that Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had that he has been named the Western Conference’s Player of the Week.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 14 of the 2023-24 season (Jan. 22-28). pic.twitter.com/i5ifF8kDL3 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 29, 2024

Over the past week of play, where the Suns went 2-2 in four games, Booker has averaged 42 points per game on 70.1/50.0/82.9 modern shooting splits (2pfg%/3pfg%/fr%) — including 54 points on 65% from the field over the last three.

Zoom in some, and you see that the week started with a — compared to what was to come — subpar performance to close a home stand, against the Bulls, where he scored just 16 points on 11 shots.

That was then followed by a “get right” game of sorts, where he scored 46 points on 84.6% from two and knocked down six of his 10 attempts from deep — good for an 88.0 true shooting percentage.

Additionally, he scored 22 in the third quarter of this one on 9-for-11 from the field, spearheading a tie game into a 23-point lead for the Suns.

Beal on Booker following his performance against Dallas:

“He did this the other day. We’re not surprised by anything this man does. Every single time he touches the floor, his job is to — you know the big orange thing? It’s called a rim. His job is to put that basketball inside that orange thing, and he does it at a high level.”

But wait, there’s (plenty) more.

As they hit the road for the start of a seven-game road trip, Booker would put on a pyrotechnic-like scoring performance in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indiana. He’d compile 62 points on a true shooting percentage of 72.6%. He’d stake his claim to get another stadium record.

This was the seventh time he’s scored 50 or more in his career and the second time this season (the other happening a week prior, in New Orleans).

He’d finish the week off in Orlando, compiling 44 points 17-for-26 from the field.

The bevy of bucket-getting on display from him is something Suns fans have grown somewhat numb to over the years, but do not take these displays for granted.

152 points over his last three games, including north of 40 in that same stretch, This is Devin Booker’s second time winning the award this season, and the ninth time he’s done so over his career.