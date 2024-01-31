A Dave King Tribute: The Phoenix Suns Community Shows Outpour of Support

Dave King’s impact on the Phoenix Suns community has been felt throughout the internet over the past 24 hours.

None of us should be shocked at the outpour of support he has received due to how selfless and impactful he was. I decided to gather all of the love and support in one place, highlighting what he meant to so many.

It was a nice touch from Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia to release this statement on the passing of our Dave King.

A statement from Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Mat Ishbia about the passing of Dave King. pic.twitter.com/x9sISNaJ68 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 30, 2024

Our Bright Side Staff have already put together a couple of moving pieces on the importance of Dave to them.

John Voita: Dave King, architect of Bright Side Night and former Bright Side managing editor, has passed away

SoSaysJ: Dave King: Our Suns Daddy

The Solar Panel Crew: Espo & Saul from PHNX

The bond formed between Dave, Saul, and Espo through the Solar Panel days shines through in this heartfelt message from our friends over at PHNX.

They dedicated an emotional tribute video remembering him along with stories about their relationship(s), how they found out, and more. Lindsey Smith, Gerald Bourguet, and Flex also chimed in on their experiences with Dave.

Twitter (X) Support

98.7’s John Gambadoro and Dave Burns:

John Gambadoro: “Dave was a first-class journalist & human being. I was very saddened to learn about his illness. To me, he was the face of a truly great product in Bright Side of the Sun. The staff at BSOS is tremendous and my thoughts are with all of you. I know you will keep his vision going.”

Dave Burns: “We would often cite Dave’s work on the show; it was always good information and opinion that would spark conversation. His work with Bright Side Night was admirable. A sad day for the Suns community and my deepest condolences to his family.”

Suns Broadcaster Tom Leander: “Fantastic guy. Passionate reporter/writer. Always had a bright, positive aura around him. Can’t believe I won’t see him at the next Suns press conference. Big (hearts) to the family. Dave made our Suns family better.”

Suns Radio Voice Jon Bloom: “Have been struggling how to express what a great dude Dave was, and then I realized that anyone who got to know him already knows. He was an unlikely pioneer & a truly kind soul. We are gonna miss the heck outta you DK!”

Arizona Sports’ Kellan Olson: “I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without Dave. Gave me every opportunity on Bright Side and the freedom to grow my passion with a great audience. Took me to my first practice and let me cover my first game. He helped grow this community a ton. Thinking about his family.”

PHNX’s Gerald Bourguet: I met Dave King back in 2015 when I first started covering the team. As time went on, we used to joke about being “OGs” on the Suns beat who had seen the dog days, but I’ll always remember how his Bright Side nights were my first example of the positive impact you can have in this position, how important community is in sports, and how beneficial it is to keep life in perspective by doing positive things for others. Today is another sad reminder of that. He made the media room a better place, and I will miss him. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Locked on Suns, former Bright Side contributor Brendon Kleen: “I like many who covered the Suns over the years would not be where I am without @DaveKingNBA and his generosity, patience and creativity. I am really going to miss watching games with him and catching up on life. The Suns community isn’t going to be the same without him.”

Fox10 Anchor Richard Saenz: “My thoughts and prayers go out to Dave and his family. He was such a great guy with such a great attitude and a love for the @suns that was unmatched. Miss him already.”

Former Bright Side contributor Sreekar (sreekyshooter): “Unbelievably sad news. Dave was a key part of creating and growing a community of Suns fans and writers. He encouraged me to write about the Suns a decade ago, and I originally joined twitter to connect with fans like him and others. A great man, and a huge loss. RIP.”

Former Bright Side contributor Jacob Padilla: “This is so sad. My time at BSOTS played a big role in getting me to where I am now. I was there when Dave transitioned from writer to managing editor. I first knew him as Alex Laugan, a screen name paying tribute to his 3 daughters. What he did w/ Bright Side Night is remarkable.”

Several others, including Kevin Ray, Gina Mizell, Rex Chapman, Harrison Faigen, Duane Rankin, Kevin Zimmerman, Trevor Booth, Suns Staff, our entire Bright Side staff, Several blogs/podcasts, etc., and more. I know many are missing here, but the positivity was truly flowing on the timeline and it was magnificent to see.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests that you make donations to Dave’s beloved Bright Side Night (the information still reflects Bright Side Night 2024 on the Suns’ website, but all donations count towards next year’s event).

We can all only hope to leave behind a legacy as powerful as Dave King did. #ForDaveKing