 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: Kevin Durant returns to Brooklyn

Phoenix looks to win their second straight

By holdenmsherman
/ new
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Phoenix Suns Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Game Time!

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun