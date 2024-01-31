Suns vs Nets Final Score: Team effort led by Kevin Durant lifts Suns to an easy 136-120 win in his Brooklyn return

Kevin Durant returning to Brooklyn isn’t LeBron James going back to Clevland or Damian Lillard’s coming back to Portland for the first time; it’s not even like Bradley Beal returning to Washington. Despite his short time as a member of the Nets, the Slim Reaper still appreciates the time he spent in New York City.

In an easy 136-120 win for the Phoenix Suns, the KD led the way with 33 points. Despite a crowd that was mostly booing him whenever he touched the ball, the Brooklyn Nets organization showed their love for the former Net and Durant showed appreciation back.

“Classy people here they appreciate everybody who donned a jersey,” Kevin Durant said about the Nets organization. “That shows a great organization when you can appreciate everybody who stepped foot and put their blood, sweat, and tears into your organization so I can respect that.”

To show their appreciation for the Slim Reaper, the Nets made a tribute video that they showed before tipoff.

KD received a Nets tribute video on his first game back in Brooklyn

Game Flow

First Half

Boos roared early on for Kevin Durant when he touched the ball for the first time despite apparent cheers during his tribute video. Sloppy offense and the lackluster defense forced Frank Vogel to take a timeout less than four minutes into the game with the Suns down 10-4.

Phoenix was just 9/22 from the field, and Brooklyn was 13/25 to start. The Valley’s seven made free throws to the Nets’ one help make up for their lack of made-field goals. The two teams tied at 30 after one.

KD was incredibly assertive to start the second. The Slim Reaper ran the offense, playing at the tempo he wanted to play at, and made plays for teammates, including an assist that led to a Drew Eubanks slam.

No toll fees for Drew

Jusuf Nurkić had only 16 combined points in his last three contests; he had 17 in the first half and took advantage of Brooklyn’s lack of size. He and the Slim Reaper combined for 21 of Phoenix’s 34 second-quarter points. The Nets had four players in double figures, which helped keep the contest close after two, the Suns were up 64-61. After 24 minutes of play, over 70% of all made baskets were assisted on, a staggering amount.

Second Half

After a slow first half, Devin Booker went to work early in the second, making his first three shots, leading to a Jacque Vaughn timeout.

The Suns started to pull away midway through the third quarter; ten of the team’s first 13 baskets came on an assist. The squad appreciated contributions from Booker’s continued scoring prowess from earlier in the period, along with significant contributions from Durant, Josh Okogie, and Jusuf Nurkić. With 3:36 left in the quarter, the Suns were up 94-81.

Kevin Durant’s And One to put the Suns up 18 stirred the crowd.

KD gets the bucket and foul on Cam Thomas then tells him he's too little

The Suns led 106-87 thanks to a 42-point quarter by the team.

An 11-5 Nets run to begin the fourth got the Brooklyn crowd riled up. The lead hovered around 12 and 15 points for the first half of the fourth. Phoenix never let their lead waver enough to put the game into question. Kevin Durant started to throw down some impressive slams.

When the clock hit zero, Phoenix had officially won 136-120. Durant finished with 33, Nurkić had 28, and the Valley had six players score in double-digits. On the year the Valley is now 28-20.

Up Next

Phoenix will head down south and face the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta is coming off an impressive win where they beat the Los Angeles Lakers 138-122. Seven players scored in double figures for the Georgia squad in the game. The Suns have just two more games left on their road trip and are 3-2 on it so far.