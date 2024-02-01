Inside the Suns - Topics: Solving problems, Bol Bol, Theo Maledon

Welcome to ‘Inside the Suns’, your weekly deep-down analysis of the current Phoenix Suns team.

Each week the Fantable - a round table of Bright Siders - give their takes on the Suns’ latest issues and news.

Fantable Questions of the Week

Author’s Note: All questions were submitted to the Fantable members before the Suns/Heat game Monday Night.

Q1 - Excluding problems that would likely need a trade to solve, which problem(s) with the Suns should be the easiest to fix with the personnel currently on the roster?

GuarGuar: The 4th quarter problem should be the easiest to solve. We have the talent to perform well in the 4th. Play faster and get into your offensive actions much quicker. The Brooklyn game we finally did that and we scored 30 in the 4th. I like Book starting the 4th because the KD/Beal lineup was just not working to start the quarter.

Rod: Without a doubt it has to be turnovers. It drives me crazy when the Suns throw careless, lazy passes that get picked off, casually walk the ball up the court into a double teams resulting in a bad desperation pass, or drive to the bucket, get in trouble and then try to get the ball to someone else through such a tiny gap that it would make Steve Nash hesitate and likely look elsewhere. And just plain old effort - especially on the defensive end - is a close second. I’m sure there are players they could trade for that could help out in these areas but no one they add is going to help much if everyone else doesn’t get their acts together and just start doing those things right.

Q2 - Bol Bol has been listed as day-to-day/game time decision since injuring his foot and could return at any time. How much of a difference do you think his presence would have made in any of the Suns’ recent losses?

GuarGuar: I don’t really know if any of the losses would’ve been wins with Bol. Maybe against Orlando because they are so long so he probably would’ve played a good amount. But I’m looking forward to his return and seeing if he can sustain his recent good play!

Rod: His rebounding alone might have been enough to tip the scales in the Suns’ favor in the two point loss to Indiana despite all of the Suns turnovers. His shot blocking might have made a difference too and just the presence of those long arms of his could have altered a few Indiana made shots into misses. That team is so long/athletic now that they’ve added Siakam (and deep with bench talent) that we certainly missed him in that one.

I’m not sure if he would have made much of a difference in the Orlando game though as it was one of those signature 4th quarter meltdowns that did us in there. I don’t see how him playing could have prevented that but I also can’t see how it likely would have hurt.

Q3 - So far Theo Maledon hasn’t even been active for - let alone played in - any of the Suns games since joining the team on a two-way contract. Could the Suns have made better use of their last two-way slot by signing someone else that plays a position other than PG?

GuarGuar: I honestly don’t think we could’ve done much better with this last 2 way spot. At least using it on a PG makes sense given we don’t really have any other ones on our team except Goodwin or Lee. So it makes sense to have him to use in case there’s some emergency scenario. But I don’t expect to see him on the court this year.

Rod: Not knowing who else was available for them to sign on a two-way at the time, I can’t say for sure. At the time they picked him up off waivers they still had about 3 weeks left before the deadline for signing players to two-way contracts came so perhaps they did jump the gun a bit on that.

Maledon does have experience though and has actually started 64 NBA games for OKC and Charlotte over his short professional career so maybe the reason for picking him up will become clear later. At the moment I’m thinking that someone - almost anyone - with a better than a 31.0% career average from three might have been a better choice though.

As always, many thanks to our Fantable members for all their extra effort this week!

Last Week’s poll results

Last week’s question was, “Would you be for or against a trade with Charlotte that brought Miles Bridges to the Suns?”

44% - For.

56% - Against.

A total of 335 votes were cast.

Suns Trivia

Devin Booker is currently 120 points away from passing Alvan Adams for 2nd on the Suns’ All-Time regular season points leaders list. Adams scored 13,910 point over his 13 seasons with Phoenix. Book’s total now stands at 13,791 in his 9th season in the NBA. Number 1 on the list is Walter Davis who scored 15,666 over 11 seasons.

For the month of January the Suns were 5th in offense, 13th in defense and 7th in net rank in the NBA. For the entire season they are 8th, 16th and 11th respectively.

