Devin Booker named best of the West in January

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is getting more recognition after his January outburst, winning Player of the Month in the Western Conference, the league announced Thursday.

It’s the third time Booker has received the honor, winning in February 2021 and October/November 2022. Booker now has the most Player of the Month honors in Suns’ history, surpassing a group of five who had two, including Charles Barkley, Kevin Johnson, Shawn Marion, Steve Nash, and Amar’e Stoudemire.

Booker led the Suns to an 11-5 record in January, including 6-3 on the road. He averaged 30.0 points (53.9% shooting including 40% from three), 6.3 assists, and 4.4 rebounds during the month that saw the Suns fight from play-in at No. 8 to playoffs at No. 6 within the standings.

He exploded in the back half of the month, averaging 41 points over a six-game span which featured scoring outputs of 52, 46, 62, and 44 points. He tied his career-high mark of six 3s in a game three times, hitting 45.8% of his looks from distance over that six-game stretch.

The other finalists Booker beat out for the honor include fierce rival Luka Doncic — who put up 73 points elsewhere the same night Booker totaled 62 — as well as Doncic’s backcourt mate in the Western Conference, All-Star starting lineup Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Nikola Jokic, another All-Star starter, was also considered along with Jaren Jackson Jr., Kawhi Leonard, Lauri Markkanen, and Domantas Sabonis.

We should know later today if Devin Booker’s January was enough to vault him into contention for his fourth All-Star Game selection. Assumption says yes, but you can never be sure. Booker has had great seasons in the past and has been left on the outside looking in, relying on injuries to determine his presence with other All-Stars.

Congratulations to D. Book!