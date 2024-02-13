Game Preview: Suns host Kings aiming for sixth straight home win

Who: Phoenix Suns (31-22) vs. Sacramento Kings (30-22)

When: 8:00 pm AZ Time

Where: Footprint Center — Phoenix, Arizona

Watch: TNT, 3TV Arizona Family

Listen: KMVP 98.7

The Phoenix Suns look to bounce back against a tough Kings squad after a wild loss to Golden State on Saturday night.

They’ve had a rare two days off between games to recover from a hectic schedule to start the new year. Phoenix has won five straight games at home after starting 11-11 on their home court. The beginning of this five-game home win streak started against this same Kings squad.

This will be the fourth contest between the two teams this season, with Sacramento taking the first two and Phoenix defeating the Kings 119-117 in their most recent meeting.

Phoenix stormed back from down 22 points and won the game on a Kevin Durant double-pump mid-range jumper. This instant classic shifted the momentum of Phoenix’s season.

Probable Starters

PHOENIX SUNS

Jusuf Nurkic

Kevin Durant

Grayson Allen

Bradley Beal

Devin Booker

SACRAMENTO KINGS

Domantas Sabonis

Harrison Barnes

Keegan Murray

Kevin Huerter

De’Aaron Fox

Injury Report

Suns

Damion Lee: OUT (knee)

Kings

Chris Duarte: OUT (ankle)

Sasha Vezenkov: OUT (ankle)

Uniform Matchup

What to Watch for

Rolling with Royce

The Phoenix Suns added Royce O’Neale and David Roddy at the trade deadline.

O’Neale played just 11 minutes in his debut against Golden State on Saturday, contributing 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 1-3 shooting from the field.

I’d expect him to see closer to 20-25 minutes in tonight’s game as he continues to get integrated into Phoenix’s system.

They cleared out 4 roster spots in the process, opening room for activity in the buyout market. That activity began this morning when the Suns signed veteran forward Thad Young.

Young averaged 5.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 15 minutes a game for the Toronto Raptors this season. Young figures to serve as additional depth at the 4 and 5 spots while providing a stable veteran presence for the Suns’ bench.

Pace, Pace, Pace

The Kings like to push the tempo and play with pace as they like to do with their young, athletic team.

Containing Fox and Monk and the Kings’ plethora of shooters who can get hot at any moment is the key in this one from a Suns defensive point of view.

If you can stack stops against this Kings team, you can bury them with large runs by targeting their weaknesses on the other end.

Phoenix needs to take advantage of that and flip the script on them as they did in their last meeting when they stormed back from down 22.

Sacramento is coming off a 127-113 loss to Oklahoma City in their last game, so they will be out with a vengeance.

Real Deal Beal

Bradley Beal is averaging 28.2 points, 5.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game over his last four contests.

The Suns are 3-1 in those games with the lone loss coming in the late-game heartbreaker against Golden State on Saturday night.

Phoenix will need their star guard to play like a star in this one to keep up with the Kings’ offensive firepower. The Kings’ lack of perimeter defense should open up plenty of opportunities for Beal to have a monster game.

Prediction

Beal drops an efficient 30. The Big 3 clicks. Royce does more of the little things.

The Suns get it done at home again.

Suns 121, Kings 113