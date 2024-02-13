Game Recap: Suns take down Kings in a thriller, 130-125

It was a game of streaks and runs between two explosive offensive teams.

Phoenix was able to secure a much-needed win in a chaotic game that saw plenty of lead changes throughout. The Suns took down the Kings by a score of 130-125.

Phoenix faced some adversity early with Bradley Beal’s injury and a rough start from the field for Devin Booker. Each team shot just under 52% from the field in an offensive showcase.

Key Performers

Eric Gordon — 23 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds on 8-17 FG in 27 minutes

Kevin Durant — 28 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists on 11-17 FG in 38 minutes

Devin Booker — 27 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds on 7-17 FG in 38 minutes.

De’Aaron Fox — 40 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists on 14-30 FG in 40 minutes

Domantas Sabonis — 35 points, 18 rebounds, 12 assists on 14-22 FG in 39 minutes

Game Flow

1st Half

The Suns and Kings traded buckets early, and the rapid pace did not disappoint.

Phoenix jumped out to a 10-8 lead in the first 3:30 after back-to-back threes from Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.

Unfortunately for Phoenix, Bradley Beal headed to the locker room early in the contest with what looked like hamstring discomfort.

Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen picked up some of the slack early on, connecting on 6 of their first 7 shots.

The Suns got off to a blistering hot start from the field, hitting 13-19 field goals (68.4%) while holding a 32-26 lead with 3:11 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Suns were in control for most of the quarter until a couple of careless turnovers and transition buckets from Sacramento put them ahead 37-36 momentarily.

After the first quarter, Phoenix trailed 39-38. Eric Gordon led all Suns’ scorers with 10 points while Sabonis led the charge for Sacramento with 13. The Suns and Kings each went 15-23 (65% FG) in the first quarter.

The Suns announced that Bradley Beal was out for the game with a left hamstring injury.

Fox and Sabonis were cooking the Suns early in the first 15 minutes of action. Each team continued their scorching hot start from the field early in the second.

Sacramento was killing Phoenix in transition early on with a 14-0 advantage in fast break points.

Malik Monk went on a tear in the second quarter to help extend the Kings lead to eleven, 58-47.

Eric Gordon’s hot shooting kept Phoenix afloat just as it looked like Sacramento was going to pull away.

A furious 7-0 run from Phoenix cut the lead down to three heading into the half, 67-64.

2nd Half

The Kings pushed the tempo from the start in the third, setting the tone early against a sloppy Phoenix team in the opening minutes of the quarter. Frank Vogel saw enough and called a timeout as the Kings extended their lead back to 11.

A Grayson Allen prayer three just before the 24-second clock sounded shifted some momentum back in Phoenix’s favor.

Devin Booker got off to an ice-cold start, but generated some easy points at the free-throw line through attacking the rim in the third.

Frank Vogel was searching for answers with Bradley Beal out and turned to Nassir Little in the third.

The unit with Little, Okogie, and O’Neale provided a defensive spark and some energy for the team to close out the quarter strong.

Phoenix took a 94-92 lead heading into the 4th quarter led by Eric Gordon’s 20 points.

The Suns came out strong in the 4th, opening the quarter on a 14-6 run after a Nassir Little triple. Newcomer Royce O’Neale also hit his first three of the night during this run.

Grayson Allen was whistled for a flagrant one-foul on a De’Aaron Fox drive. Fox missed both free throws, giving the fans free chicken sandwiches.

Sacramento then went on a 10-0 run to tie the game up at 108 a piece.

The teams traded punches late in the game, with a pair of Devin Booker jumpers giving the Suns a 119-116 lead with 2 minutes remaining.

It was a chaotic finish as O’Neale and Fox traded a pair of threes with under a minute to go.

Devin Booker hit a clutch three and drilled four free throws late to ice the game. Suns win.

Up Next?

Phoenix hosts Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons tomorrow night in his return to the Footprint Center at 7 pm.