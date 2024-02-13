Suns Injury Update: Bradley Beal leaves with a hamstring injury

The All-Star break is on the horizon, but it may have started early for one member of the Phoenix Suns. During the game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, Bradley Beal appeared to have tweaked his hamstring while converting a jump shot. After making the basket, he grimaced in pain as he jogged back up the court. At the next time out, he exited.

The Suns reported that he would not return as he nursed the hamstring.

INJURY UPDATE: Bradley Beal (left hamstring) will not return tonight. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 14, 2024

Considering the Suns play host to the Detroit Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back tomorrow night at the Footprint Center, it is safe to assume that Bradley Beal will not play tomorrow as well.

Beal has had his fair share of injuries thus far this season. The year began with a lower back injury that cost him the first seven games of the season. He debuted against the Chicago Bulls, played three games, but sat for 12 more games as the back injury needed more attention.

Shortly after returning, he turned his ankle on after landing on Donte DiVincenzo‘s foot while converting a three-point shot against the New York Knicks. He subsequently missed the next five games. Then, of course, Beal suffered a nasal fracture while taking an offensive foul against the Pacers, which has caused him to wear a mask ever since.

All told, Beal has missed 24 games this season while playing in 30, although 2 he has left early with injury, including tonight.

You’ve come to the Bright Side, so I guess we’ll give you one with this news. The latest setback for Beal comes as the Suns are preparing to enter the All-Star break, which will allow Brad more time to rest his hamstring without missing extra games.

Hopefully, he gets better soon. He is averaging 18.7 points on 49.3/35.8/77.5 splits this season and has been serving as the team's tertiary scorer. His scoring ability, quickness, athleticism, and on-court personality will be missed.

Get well soon, Brad.