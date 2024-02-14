Suns Reacts Survey: Getting better and getting better on defense?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Phoenix Suns have made their moves, and with one pending — they still have a roster slot open post-trade deadline — the upgrades at the fringes have been apparent. The team wants to get better on defense.

James Jones chose to part ways with Yuta Watanabe, Keita Bates-Diop, Jordan Goodwin, and Chimezie Metu. There are numerous reasons as to why. Confidence. Production. And defense. When you look at the outgoing players, you’ll find one common theme:

Yuta Watanabe: -5.1 NETTRG

Keita Bates-Diop: -3.0 NETTRG

Jordan Goodwin: -2.6 NETTRG

Chimezie Metu: -5.0 NETTRG

In one fell swoop, James Jones removed four of the six players who had a negative NETRTG, Nassir Little (-7.7) and Udoka Azuibuikke (-12.9) being the other two. He has replaced three of the four, doing so by acquiring Royce O’Neale, David Roddy, and buyout market signing Thaddeus Young.

We’ve discussed that defense was the need at the deadline and via the buyout market, and with the Suns sitting at 15th in the league in overall defensive rating, there is still some work to do the improve. But it starts with the acquisitions made and fortifying the second team unit.

So have the Suns done enough?

That is the subject of this week’s Suns Reacts Survey. In your opinion, did Phoenix get better overall? And will their additions, coupled with the playing time that has occurred with the first team unit, equate to the Suns moving up in the defensive rating rankings this season?

For reference, here are the lines of demarcation for the suggested DEFRTG’s below:

Top 20: 116.4 (currently the Sacramento Kings)

Top 15: 114.8 (where the Suns are)

Top 10: 113.6 (currently the Memphis Grizzlies)

Top 5: 112.0 (currently the Oklahoma City Thunder)