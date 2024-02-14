Devin Booker moves into second place in franchise scoring

If you play for the same team, and the same organization for a long enough period of time, you are bound to find your name in their record books. When you possess an elite scoring ability during that time, you’ll find your name near the top of those lists. For Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, who has spent his entire nine-plus year career with the Phoenix, that is the case.

His journey began as a 13th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He was a player who never started in college at the University of Kentucky but showcased a smooth jump shot, an ability to score from numerous spots on the court, and a desire to win.

Given the state of the Suns at the time, Booker would get his chance to develop out of sheer necessity. It was unfortunate that in his first four seasons, he had four different head coaches. No consistency existed around the young guard, but despite that challenge, he continued to get his repetitions, opportunities, and chances to score.

And score he did. He posted a 70-point game against the Boston Celtics in his sophomore season at the age of 20. His assault on the Suns’ scoring record books began.

On Tuesday night in a win against the Sacramento Kings, Devin Booker climbed another rung in the all-time scoring list ladder for the Suns. He passed another player who spent his entire career in the Valley of the Sun, the “Oklahoma Kid”, Alvan Adams in scoring. In doing so Booker now finds himself alone in second place all-time on the Phoenix Suns scoring list.

No. 1 moves to No. 2



Second ALL-TIME in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/mmnEg6KhPZ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 14, 2024

Think about that for a moment. This organization has been around for 56 seasons. There have been countless names to come through. That includes All-Stars, All-NBA players, and MVPs. While the organization does not possess the championship, it does have a rich history of elite scores.

Devin Booker, through his dedication and willingness to survive the troublesome start of his career, has outscored them all. All but one. Walter Davis, “Sweetness”, is the last name for Booker to pass. Davis, who recently passed away, spent 11 seasons with the Suns and averaged 20.5 points in his time in Phoenix, with his highest average coming in his rookie year in 1977-78 of 24.8. He leads the Suns in total points at 15,666.

After his 25-point performance on Tuesday night, Booker has totaled 13,918 points in his career. He also moved up another list last night, passing Shawn Marion to move into 3rd all-time in field goals made. Only Alvan Adams and Walter Davis have made more in a Phoenix uniform.

Continuing to rise in the history books!



Congrats, Book, on moving to third all-time in franchise history in field goals made pic.twitter.com/XTMBWN1Cuq — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 14, 2024

Booker is now 1,748 points behind Davis in scoring. If you were to take Booker’s career average of 24.2 points per game as a baseline, that means it will take Booker 72.2 games to surpass the Greyhound.

We are witnessing Suns’ history every time Booker steps on the court. He is one of the all-time greats in the organization’s history, and at 27 years old, he’s just now hitting his prime. Enjoy these moments.

Congratulations Devin Booker on yet another scoring feat occurring wearing the purple and orange.