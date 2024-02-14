Phoenix Suns land G League affiliate, set to debut in 2024-25

Per Suns release, the NBA G League and Phoenix Suns today announced that the Suns have acquired the right to own and operate an NBA G League team, which is set to debut in the 2024-25 season.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia stated: “Bringing a G League team to Phoenix was one of my first priorities as owner,” said Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury team owner Mat Ishbia. “Adding a G League team creates another area for us to compete to be the best and will be a vital tool to help develop players and coaches. Just like the Suns and Mercury, our G League team will serve as a community asset and make a positive impact on and off the court.”

The Suns NBA G League team will play its home games in the Phoenix metro area. More details on the venue, as well as the team’s name and logo, will be announced in the spring.

The Phoenix @Suns have acquired the right to own & operate an NBA G League team, which will debut in Phoenix during the 2024-25 season. The NBA G League expands to 32 teams, while all 30 NBA teams now own or operate a G League affiliate.



: https://t.co/zwZd1C1z9u — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 14, 2024

The Suns NBA G League team will pay homage to how the Phoenix Suns were named in 1968 through a public contest. Fans will have the chance to name the NBA G League team via an online contest, now through Feb. 28, by submitting entries to Suns.com/GLeague.

The winner will receive $1,000 and season tickets to the inaugural season.

NAME OUR G LEAGUE TEAM



Help us name the new Phoenix Suns @nbagleague affiliate for a chance to win season tickets to the inaugural season and a $1,000 cash prize!



️ Submit your entry today: https://t.co/y5sDRnGWdc pic.twitter.com/UFWbOBNNp9 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 14, 2024

Phoenix’s former affiliate —the NAZ Suns — were last active in 2020 before moving to Michigan as the Motor City Cruise. They declined an invitation to the G League Bubble before relocating.

The new affiliate franchise is set to debut in the 2024-25 season with more details emerging this spring.

We’ll be sure to update you with the latest on the contest, key dates, venue, and more as the information comes in.