Phoenix Suns land G League affiliate, set to debut in 2024-25

NBA G League expands to a record 32 teams, Suns launch online contest for fans to name the team.

By Brandon Duenas
Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Per Suns release, the NBA G League and Phoenix Suns today announced that the Suns have acquired the right to own and operate an NBA G League team, which is set to debut in the 2024-25 season.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia stated: “Bringing a G League team to Phoenix was one of my first priorities as owner,” said Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury team owner Mat Ishbia. “Adding a G League team creates another area for us to compete to be the best and will be a vital tool to help develop players and coaches. Just like the Suns and Mercury, our G League team will serve as a community asset and make a positive impact on and off the court.”

The Suns NBA G League team will play its home games in the Phoenix metro area. More details on the venue, as well as the team’s name and logo, will be announced in the spring.

The Suns NBA G League team will pay homage to how the Phoenix Suns were named in 1968 through a public contest. Fans will have the chance to name the NBA G League team via an online contest, now through Feb. 28, by submitting entries to Suns.com/GLeague.

The winner will receive $1,000 and season tickets to the inaugural season.

Phoenix’s former affiliate —the NAZ Suns — were last active in 2020 before moving to Michigan as the Motor City Cruise. They declined an invitation to the G League Bubble before relocating.

The new affiliate franchise is set to debut in the 2024-25 season with more details emerging this spring.

We’ll be sure to update you with the latest on the contest, key dates, venue, and more as the information comes in.

