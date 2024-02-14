Game Recap: Booker tossed early, Suns still smoke the Pistons 116-100

With one final game before the All-Star break, the Phoenix Suns had to complete one last task: welcome former head coach Monty Williams back to the Valley and defeat his Detroit Pistons team.

Mission. Accomplished.

Despite Devin Booker being ejected for...existing...early in the first quarter, the Suns had no issue handling the team with the worst record in the league. It was a complete team effort as the team had to navigate playing without both Booker and Beal (hamstring). Saben Lee took advantage of the extra minutes and scored 16 points off of the bench and KD had an easy 25 in 30 minutes played.

It wasn’t a great night on the turnover front by either team — the teams combined for 42 — but the team shooting from the Pistons was abysmal. They ended 38% from the field. Phoenix shot 44.9%. The 23 turnovers by the Suns? The most they’ve committed this season.

Despite poor ballhandling, the second team unit did their part in securing the victory. The win puts Phoenix at 33-22 as they enter the break and just 3 games behind the 4th seeded Denver Nuggets.

Game Flow

First Half

Things started with a bang before the tip occurred as Isaiah Stewart connected with Drew Eubanks’ face in the tunnel before the game. If the Suns were in sleepwalking mode coming into this one, it certainly woke them up.

Both Stewart and Eubanks were going chest-to-chest before a swing to Eubanks' face connected on Wednesday, sources said. Both were separated and there is police presence involved with the situation in Phoenix tonight. https://t.co/Kif6SiVp7q — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2024

The Suns' official statement on the altercation? “The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable. We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA”.

Okay. More on this in the upcoming days, I’m sure.

The Suns gave Monty his pregame video for his time with the Suns, but then it was on the basketball.

Pregame welcome back video for Monty Williams as he returns to Footprint Center for first time since last May 11th pic.twitter.com/cfGMtw0mTC — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) February 15, 2024

Eric Gordon got the start with Bradley Beal out and, knowing that he has performed better as a starter than off the bench, scored 7 of the team’s first 12 points. Entering the game, Gordon has averaged 45.9% from three-point range as a starter and just 32.0% as a reserve.

With 6:36 left in the first quarter, Devin Booker received two technical fouls and was ejected from the game. He had 7 points at that time. The All-Star must’ve said something personal because the officials wasted no time and gave what appeared to be no warning before ejecting him. Frank Vogel then received a technical foul as well.

Booker gets ejected for this? pic.twitter.com/C1CVT0CvJi — Cage (@ridiculouscage) February 15, 2024

Note that Justin Van Dyne is on the crew tonight. He double-teched Booker early in a game against the Lakers a couple of years ago. https://t.co/dLqtAlwtlR — John Voita (@DarthVoita) February 15, 2024

The Suns responded with a 9-1 run.

Shortly after that Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen were hit with their second fouls, both occurring on the offensive end. The tight whistle penalized every Suns starter and on a night without Beal (and now Booker), Phoenix would need the bench to step up.

7 turnovers by the Suns, combined with all of the technical foul free throws, allowed Detroit to stay close throughout the middle of the first quarter. Those turnovers led to 11 Piston points. Cade Cunningham led the charge with 7 points, but he also had three turnovers himself.

Phoenix stepped up their defensive intensity leading to an 8-0 run as the first came to a close and, despite all of the whistles and emotional exchange between the Suns and the officials, Phoenix led by 12 points, 37-25.

The Suns opened the second on a quick 10-0 run behind points by newly acquired Royce O’Neale and Bol Bol’s first three-pointer since January 3.

Bol had a transition dunk as well, and in his 6 minutes, he had 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting. The bench unit did their part with every player contributing to the Suns’ scoring run. Phoenix built the lead to 24 points all while Kevin Durant was resting.

Knowing they were down at the guard position, two-way contracted player Saben Lee received playing time and he did the most of it. He had a season-high 10 points in the first half on 3-of-4 shooting and 4-of-4 from the line. Yes, Saben is known to attack the cylinder, and with the Pistons being weak on the interior his forcing of the issue was troublesome for the team from the Motor City.

Defense was the name of the game for the Suns in the second, combined with poor ball handling from the Pistons. At one point Detroit had turned the ball over seven times in nine possessions.

The Pistons aren’t super good at dribbling — Max (@maxmcc11) February 15, 2024

The Pistons had 9 turnovers in the second quarter alone, leading the 11 Suns’ points. They weren't alone, as the Suns coughed it up 7 times, but only allowed 3 points off of their mistakes. The two teams combined for 29 first-half turnovers. The difference? Phoenix shot 52.5% from the field whereas the Pistons shot 34.8%. They were also just 3-of-16 from deep (18.8%).

Phoenix outscored Detroit 33-16 in the quarter, taking a 70-41 lead into the locker room. The Suns’ bench accounted for 29 of those points.

Second Half

The Suns did not lose focus as the second half opened. They continued to press on both ends of the floor. Nurkic was dishing the ball, acting as a playmaker, Grayson Allen was hitting three-pointers, and Kevin Durant was doing, well, what Kevin Durant does. Jusuf Nurkic joined the block party when he rejected second-year center Jalen Duren.

Nurks block on Duren and the finger wag pic.twitter.com/T6q9Tm41cZ — Cage (@ridiculouscage) February 15, 2024

To their credit, Detroit appeared to be more organized on the offensive end. Midway through the third, the Suns had only extended their lead by 1.

Their field goal percentage remained low, however, as they continually missed numerous shots at the rim. Former Warrior James Wiseman, the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, had 0 points when he was hit with his fifth foul. It’s safe to say that he has not lived up to his draft status.

With 3:20 left in the third, David Roddy entered the game for the first time since being acquired at the trade deadline from the Memphis Grizzlies.

David Roddy checks in, getting his first minutes in a Suns uniform. — Amanda_Pflugrad (@Amanda_Pflugrad) February 15, 2024

Saben Lee closed out the quarter with an electric slam dunk off of an expert pass from Kevin Durant. Phoenix won the quarter, outscoring Detroit 29-28. After three, Phoenix was up 99-69.

We thought you should see this angle of the Saben slam as well pic.twitter.com/ljvqqeKu8y — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 15, 2024

It was the bench squad to start the fourth (minus Grayson Allen) and you could feel it. The Pistons opened by scoring the first 9 points of the quarter. It wasn’t until the 8:50 mark, when Theo Maledon made his first points as a Phoenix Sun at the free throw line, that the Suns scored.

Bol Bol continued his solid play in the fourth, blocking a pair of shots and adding to his point total. Without their starting backcourt, the Suns did it with a complete team effort tonight.

Detroit outscored the third-team Suns 31-17 in the fourth quarter, but it would not be enough. Suns win, 116-100.

The team put Detroit away and enters the All-Star break with a 33-22 record.

Up Next

The All-Star break officially begins...now! The Suns will be off for the next 8 days, with their next game coming on Thursday, February 22 in the Lone Star State against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. We will see Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, however, as both have been selected to represent the Western Conference (it’s nice that the NBA is going back to conference v. conference) in this Sunday’s All-Star Game.

Have a nice night, all you lovers out there.