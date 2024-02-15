Inside the Suns - Topics: Royce O’Neale, David Roddy, Thaddeus Young, filling the roster

Welcome to ‘Inside the Suns’, your weekly deep down analysis of the current Phoenix Suns team.

Each week the Fantable - a round table of Bright Siders - give their takes on the Suns’ latest issues and news.

Fantable Questions of the Week

Author’s Note: All questions were submitted to the Fantable members before the Suns/Kings game Tuesday Night. There is also a 4th question this week (sent out after the 1st three were sent) due to the Suns signing Thad Young Tuesday morning.

Q1 - Do you believe Royce O’Neale could eventually become one of the Suns’ starting 5?

GuarGuar: I like the acquisition of Royce he fits what we need for sure. I do not think he will crack our starting rotation this year unless an injury occurs to the current group. I love the fit with Grayson next to KD Beal and Book. He’s been so lights out for us all season I wouldn’t change it up.

OldAz: It is certainly possible, but I think Allen has a lot of staying power in the starting lineup. O’Neale certainly provides more defensively, but Allen is a more complete player than people give him credit. I could see matchups against bigger teams benefiting from O’Neale starting, but I don’t think it really matters to be honest. He is going to push 30 minutes a game and the more important question will be how often he closes the games.

Depending on the matchup and score I could see him closing in place of either Nurk or Allen and he really marginalizes Gordon down the stretch when they are protecting leads. I also hope we see Vogel get more aggressive going offense/defense like he did down the stretch against Sacramento and should have done with 3.3 left against the Warriors.

Brrrberry: I suppose it’s not out of the realm of possibility but I’d bet money that he doesn’t. The Suns issues at this point, unbelievably, have nothing to do with defense, it’s nearly 100% with their abhorrent 4th quarter offense. O’Neale isn’t going to improve that. Apparently they’re #30 in the league in 4th quarter offensive efficiency. If they were even middle of the pack, we’re likely sitting at or fighting for the no1 seed at this point. There is just no world in which we should be that bad in the 4th quarter.

Kevin Young, Vogel and the guys need to get it sorted out. It’s pretty plain to see that they stop running their sets and end up almost entirely taking turns going 1 on 1. To me it’s a coaching issue because our best 3 players have shown themselves to be willing passers and not altogether selfish in any way. Allowing the team to lose focus on playing within the system 50 games in is something the coaches need to fix.

Rod: I think it’s possible but not likely. Vogel’s got a very good starting five already and at the moment O’Neale will fit in best as the 6th or 7th man. If any of the Book/Beal/GA trio has to sit out a game due to an injury, I expect O’Neale to take their spot in the starting 5 rather than Gordon now though.

Q2 - What is your opinion of David Roddy and his role with the Suns

GuarGuar: I doubt Roddy ever plays meaningful playoff minutes for us. He’s kind of filling that Ish Wainwright role a bit, although Roddy is clearly the superior player. He’s a big body we could throw out there in case of emergency if someone is in big foul trouble and we are playing a big team. He’s a project that hopefully down the line pans out for us.

OldAz: At this point he is one of the last players off the bench and I doubt he gets much of a chance to work his way into the rotation. The Suns have been playing only 8-9 players any significant minutes so unless there are injuries he is really going to have to show out in practice to get minutes over Okogie, Bol, Little, or now Thad Young. I really don’t see where he fits, but still could be an upgrade at the back of the bench over what they traded away.

Brrrberry: I think he’s the most naturally offensive basketball player out of all the 6 players that were included in the trade, and that’s including O’Neale. I haven’t seen enough of him defensively to make an assessment but the Grizzlies fans who chimed in post trade indicated he was solid enough on that end so I’m inclined to take that as factual.

For whatever reason he reminds me a bit of Dillon Brooks offensively in that he’s a bit of a chucker and not afraid to let the ball fly. He does seem more inclined to attack the basket off close outs than any of the guys we sent out too. Hopefully he can get comfortable playing within the system like Bol and become a guy that we can count on for limited minutes come playoff time when we need him.

Rod: Roddy will likely ride the pine for most of the rest of the season but could get a few non-garbage time minutes occasionally when the Suns might need some extra bulk (and rebounding) on the court. He logged a good bit of playing time with Memphis - mostly due to injuries there - which gave him some good NBA experience but he’s still too raw to log many rotation minutes with the Suns... unless injuries create a need for him to play.

He’s good wing depth though and young enough to have value in perhaps keeping him around to develop for the future. The Suns are going to need younger inexpensive players to help fill out their roster in the future and won’t have many draft picks to use for that for a while.

Q3 - The Suns presently have 2 open roster spots. What do you believe should be their top priorities in filling those spots?

GuarGuar: I think one of those spots should be spent on a backup/3rd string center. We need a little more big man depth in my opinion, especially with Metu now gone. I don’t trust Eubanks to hold it down if something happens to Nurk. It’s possible we just elevate Udoka’s two-way deal into a normal roster spot instead. He’s been decent at times when we’ve needed to use him due to an injury or foul trouble.

With the other spot I’d like to acquire a backup point guard that can possibly be used when Booker is resting on the bench. The KD/Beal lineup could use a PG in my opinion. Lowry would’ve been nice but we weren’t allowed to get him due to the new 2nd apron rules. We are very limited in our options given these new rules so it will be interesting to see what James Jones and Ishbia attempt to pull off.

OldAz: Now there is only 1 with the signing of Young and there are rumors around Gallinari. I have always liked Azubuike getting a full time roster spot (along with a 2 year deal to keep him under contract next year) as he provides a bigger body than Eubanks, and now Young. That may only come in handy against teams with a big center but Denver, New Orleans, and Minnesota are all potential opponents come playoff time so I like having that big body option.

As for Gallinari, he would not be a bad pickup, but I am always leery of shooters who won’t come in and get their normal 10-15 minutes being able to stay ready and come off the bench hot once every 5 or 6 games when called upon. Personally, I would rather have the extra big man since I don’t see a shooter cracking the rotation to get get those 10-15 minutes a game.

Brrrberry: Toughness and rebounding. I’ve yet to see a PG name in the potential buyout market who makes under 12.4M that I think would be good enough to crack our rotation. This new CBA is seriously the pits. I want us to be fortified with toughness and rebounding in the case of a Nurkic injury as the drop off would be massive if we’re forced to fill 48 C minutes with Eubanks, Bol and AZ come playoff time. I could make a case that Nurkic is our most important starter so let’s just pray for his continued health.

Rod: There are a lot of ways they can go but I think another big man would be their first priority. If Nurk gets hurt, they’re stuck with choosing between a slightly undersized Eubanks, a very under weight (for a center) Bol or moving KD over to the 5 where I only want to see him for short periods when the team is going small. Converting Azubuike’s two-way to a standard contract wouldn’t be a bad way to fill that void as he’s already familiar with the offense and defense and played reasonably well when called upon.

That second spot is kind of up for grabs though and might just go to the best player available on the buyout market who isn’t another shooting guard. A case can be made for picking up a point guard for the bench but after GA’s 14 assist game against Utah I’d just as soon see him out there running the offense at times. A big power forward would be nice to add but a quality big PF is hard to find these days and I doubt the Suns will find one on the buyout market.

I figure that a combo forward or another wing might be what they wind up adding in the end as long as it’s someone that can reasonably fit a 3&D role.

Q4 - What’s your opinion of the Suns’ reported signing of Thaddeus Young?

GuarGuar: I like the signing of Thad if it ends up actually happening. We lost Metu so we were short in big man depth and he helps fill that void. We can use him in small ball lineups and he’s decent operating in that short roll when our stars get trapped. He brings defensive versatility and some scoring. I like the fit on this team.

OldAz: I think it is a decent signing because Eubanks was their weakest link across a 2 deep lineup. The Suns have 4 clear guards and even find some minutes at the 3 to keep them all on the floor. With O’Neale they seriously upgraded their wing rotation and have Okogie and Bol playing at forward positions and providing value. Unfortunately, this left Eubanks providing a lot of underwhelming games as the backup Center and has led to more creative small ball lineups (that I don’t mind near as much with O’Neale on the floor).

Having a facilitating big like Young for 10-15 minutes a game is a better option in my opinion as the offense has often looked stagnant when Nurk goes to the bench. If they were going to sign someone on the buyout market, it might as well be a depth signing at your shallowest position, and I think this certainly accomplished that.

Brrrberry: Love the Thad Young signing. He can still hoop there’s no doubt about. He had a 5 game stretch a few weeks ago where he played 20+ min 5 games in a row and averaged 10/5/3 on 74% shooting. Considering the amount of time he’s been in the league he takes incredible care of his body and as a result has played an absurd amount of NBA games. His experience and presence in the locker room alone is an upgrade.

In the 10-20 mpg he’ll end up playing for us once he’s had some time on the roster, he makes us a better team in the areas where we’re lacking — toughness, rebounding, and passing. He’s got a real nice touch around the basket as well so he’ll put the ball in the bucket when he’s given solid looks. Definitely another connector sort like O’Neale and a guy who’ll battle on the boards and won’t get bullied around. I feel a lot better about the roster now than I did a week ago.

Rod: I think it’s a solid, safe move. Is he a real needle mover? Not likely at this point in his 17 year career but Young has plenty of experience and will add some quality depth at PF/C to the bench when needed.

As always, many thanks to our Fantable members for all their extra effort this week!

Last Week’s poll results

Last week’s question was, “What’s your opinion of the KD/Bol/Nurk frontline?”

72% - I love it!

01% - I hate it.

27% - I need to see more of it before I decide.

A total of 289 votes were cast.

Suns Trivia

The Suns’ purple “Icon Edition” uniform is the only uniform in which the Suns do not have a winning record in (5-5/.500). They are 16-10 (.615) in their white “Association Edition” uniforms, 8-5 (.615) in their black “Statement Edition” uniforms and 4-2 (.667) in their purple “City Edition” uniforms.

