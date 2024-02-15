Is it “championship or bust” for the Phoenix Suns?

I was asked a series of compelling questions yesterday about the Phoenix Suns and they are ones that I haven’t visited since before the season began. Sometimes we get so involved with the day-to-day that we take our focus off of the big picture. The daily grind of an NBA regular season has you focused night-to-night on the little things. Is the team getting better? What deficiencies do they have? How is the cohesion? Oh crap, who just got injured? You can’t see the forest for the trees, if you will.

The questions? Is it championship or bust this season? Is anything short of an appearance in the NBA Finals a failure? Is an exit in the Western Conference Finals appearance acceptable?

These are questions we asked ourselves prior to the beginning of the season when hope sprang eternal and we still believed that Yuta Watanabe would be a 40% three-point shooter and might actually work himself into the starting rotation. Things change. The roster changes. Yuta missed 68% of his three’s.

Here we are. We’ve arrived at the All-Star break and the team has played 55 games. They carry with them a 66.7% winning percentage and sit at 33–22 on the season. That’s good enough for the fifth seed in the Western Conference, and three games behind the Denver Nuggets for the fourth seed.

A year ago through 55 games, the Phoenix Suns were 29-26 and also slotted into the fifth seed. The difference between now and then? Mat Ishbia had just assumed the ownership role and James Jones was empowered to do a roster reset. Kevin Durant was acquired, but Phoenix had to deplete nearly all wing depth in an effort to do so. A team that had been embarrassed in the postseason a year before — after winning a franchise record 64 games, mind you — had vastly different expectations.

Eventually, as we know, they lost in the Second Round for the second consecutive season, this time at the hands of the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

The off-season provided numerous fireworks as future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul was dealt to the Washington Wizards for a three-time All-Star (and no trade clause having) Bradley Beal. It was a keen move by Jones knowing that Paul was injury-prone and his contract would be expiring the following season. Jones gained value from a depreciating asset. He then flipped former first-overall pick Deandre Ayton for ancillary parts that have proved to be highly productive this season. Another win for Jones.

And the 2023-24 season began.

I return to the questions that were posed, starting with “Is this a championship or bust season?”. My response was, “No”.

The Suns are most definitely on a clock. With aging stars like Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, there’s a finite amount of time at which these players will be at their elite level of talent around a prime Devin Booker. But these players are under contract next season, as is Jusuf Nurkic.

We hope for a championship this season, and we expect one, but I do not believe it is an “or bust” situation. Last season started the proverbial ball rolling down the hill, this season is adjusting to how that ball maneuvers. We’ve already seen James Jones reset the roster around his core this season as they attempt to identify exactly what ancillary pieces are needed to complement that core four.

Based on moves this past off-season, their strategy was adding veteran minimum “prove it” deal guys who were hungry to make their mark in the NBA. It turned out that these players could not prove it as they were most likely intimidated by the level of talent around them, opting to focus on trying not to make the wrong decision rather than make the right one.

This season has provided valuable insight into what next season is: the championship or bust season.

But what should our expectation of success be? At what point does the disappointment turn to frustration? There’s levels to this, like Dante’s Inferno. There further down you go, the more despair exists.

Would we be disappointed if the team made the Finals but lost? Ultimately the answer is yes. But with some caveats.

Would it be like 2021? Where we made the Finals, lost, but in hindsight were appreciative of the experience of returning to the league’s biggest stage? We won’t know until we get there, right? My assumption is we would be grateful. In my same vein of thought as “championship or bust”, we would know that this team isn’t there, yet, that they are still figuring out the pieces around their core. But the window is still open, so disappointment would be muted.

Is anything short of a Finals appearance a disappointment? Sure, we would be disappointed if Phoenix did not make the NBA Finals this season, that is a fact. But I believe my line of demarcation is anything short of a Western Conference Finals appearance. If the Phoenix Suns were to lose in the first or second round of the postseason again, Bright Side of the Sun might turn into Dark Side of the Sun rather quickly.

The level of talent on this team, only to be bounced early from the postseason, would most certainly spark the fires of frustration and open the door for the pro-Ayton and Mikal Bridges truthers to question the moves made by the organization.

Poll For you, what outcome would constitute a disappointing season? Losing in the NBA Finals

Losing in the Western Conference Finals

Losing in the Second Recond

Losing in the First Round

Not making the playoffs vote view results 7% Losing in the NBA Finals (1 vote)

23% Losing in the Western Conference Finals (3 votes)

46% Losing in the Second Recond (6 votes)

23% Losing in the First Round (3 votes)

0% Not making the playoffs (0 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

The second half of the season lies ahead and the competition in the Western Conference is tough. Two teams near the top are the inexperienced ones, however. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder resemble the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies over the past three seasons: teams that haven’t parentally been at the top of the conference, but find themselves vying for multiple rounds with homecourt advantage.

How will these teams handle the pressure? Opportunity exists to move up the standings.

Before we can see where our big-picture expectations collide with reality, we must return to the daily grind. The best modus operandi for Phoenix is to gain a top four seed. With 27 games to go, they are going to have to put together a quality run to do so. And they will do so facing the stiffest competition in the NBA. Per Tankathon, the Suns’ remaining schedule is against teams with a winning percentage of .564.

I once again return to the questions posed to me and turn them over to you. Is it championship or bust this season? Is anything short of an appearance in the NBA Finals a failure? Is an exit in the Western Conference Finals appearance acceptable? And where were on this before the season began?

Looking forward to your thoughts, Bright Side.