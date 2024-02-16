Somehow, someway, the Phoenix Suns are in a solid place going into the All-Star Break

It’s December 26th, 2023. The Phoenix Suns have just blown another fourth-quarter lead. This time, it’s to Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks, the Valley’s hottest rival of late. The Suns are 14-15, Bradley Beal remains sidelined, and the team is in disarray almost 30 games into the season, sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference.

Fast forward to today, February 16th — almost two months later — Phoenix is now 33-22, fifth in the Western Conference. Since December 26th, the Suns have won 19 of their last 26 games, the fourth-best record in the association.

While they are not a perfect team by any means, occasionally needing more size, frequently lacking competent ball handlers outside of the Big Three, and typically making games closer than they need to be, the Phoenix Suns are in a good position going into the All-Star Break.

No elite team has dealt with the type of turnover that the Suns have of late, and the fact that they are starting to hit their stride around this time should give fans reason for optimism.

Assuming Bradley Beal’s most recent hamstring injury is not significant, which early reports have shown, Phoenix should not be frustrated that they are 5th in the standings. They should feel relieved.

The Clevland Cavaliers were 33-22 in LeBron James’ first year back. The team reached the Finals and pushed the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to six games despite injuries to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. The newfound continuity, the abundantly evident comradery, and the explosive offense give a team that looked dead in the water less than two months ago a new lease on life.

My bad ur PHX KD! lol pic.twitter.com/h76Efh4IgM — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) February 7, 2024

Starting Center Jusuf Nurkić has been at the forefront of the positive energy from the team, especially on his “X” account.

Frank Vogel’s squad has the most difficult remaining strength of schedule in the NBA. Two games each against the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, and Denver Nuggets are still on the Valley’s plate in their final 27 games of the regular season, a positive for the team. Instead of playing their top competition early in the year and stocking up on easy wins as the season curtails, now at full strength, the team can be tested consistently before April so they can prepare for what is ahead of them.

No playoff run is a stroll in the park. It doesn’t matter the side of the bracket or the player’s health for the other team; winning four out of seven four straight times is a gauntlet.

Who knows if the Suns can win a title, but the one thing that is known is that their first half, amid all the bumps, twists, and ankle sprains, did not impede them from their goal; it fortified them as it went on.