Indianapolis is painted in Book 1’s on the eve of the Devin Booker’s shoe release

Here comes the Book 1.

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard is finally launching his first-ever signature shoe. It is a launch that has been criticized for the clunky way it has occurred. An exclusive drop of 500 clay-only Book 1’s at a store in Miami in early December led many to question when and where we’d have a shot at purchasing a pair. But no date was given, despite Booker continually rolling out new colorways throughout the season.

So we waited.

Less than a month ago, the news trickled in that February 17 would be the official date of Booker’s shoe launch. Nike was up to something, and the timing appeared to be ideal. This coincided with the 2024 NBA All-Star Game and the weekend that surrounds it in Indianapolis.

10 days ago we received an homage-packed commercial to coincide with the launch.

Diana Taurasi. Shawn Marion. Kevin Durant. His father. His brother. The Kentucky Wildcat. Lil Penny?

The commercial tells a story and that is the story of Devin Booker. It was very well done. “It’s important, man. It’s my first one and if you’re gonna tell my story you gotta start with my family so I wanted them involved,” Booker informed Arizona Sports’ Kellan Olson.

“It was always about paying homage to me, especially for the first one,” he added. “The Air Force One was inspiration, Blazer was inspiration. To transcend the court and make it a lifestyle shoe.”

It appears that Nike heard the criticism of the Book 1 launch because they are pulling out all of the stops to promote their newest signature athlete. The athletic company has an entire side of a building dedicated to Booker and his shoe, as well as other billboards throughout the downtown area.

Nike has started to put up billboards to promote Devin Booker’s first signature shoe, Book 1



Booker joins an exclusive list of players who have had the honor of being a signature athlete with their own shoe, including teammate Kevin Durant and a pair of former Phoenix Suns MVPs Steve Nash and Charles Barkley.

The full list?

Kobe Bryant

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Paul George

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

Devin Booker

Gary Payton

Scottie Pippen

Charles Barkley

Vince Carter

Jason Kidd

Steve Nash

Dennis Rodman

Penny Hardaway

“I think right when they told me that I’d be a signature athlete, I started thinking of all the guys’s names that have been one,” Booker said. “And the one that sticks with me most is Penny. I always thought that the name Penny was the craziest as a signature athlete.”

The marketing campaign is ramping up and soon we will be able to get our hands on a pair. It will interesting to see what other promotional stops Nike pulls out over the weekend as the eyes of the NBA are firmly focused on the All-Star Game festivities.