Wizards waiving Delon Wright, rumored to be signing with the Heat rather than the Suns

The Phoenix Suns still have one open roster spot following their recent dealings. Thaddeus Young will be filling one of the two spots left vacated by the recent Royce O’Neale trade, but the search remains for who will fill the second. The Suns are sifting through the buyout market, seeking someone who can help push them team over the top.

One candidate who had yet to be bought out was Washington Wizards combo guard Delon Wright. He is someone I have had my eye on as I believe his assistance would meet several roster needs for the Suns.

Please Delon Wright, @Suns.



Per @The_BBall_Index this season:



C&S 3's: 47.8%, 95%tile

Corner 3's: 50%, 87%tile

Passing Eff: 1.05, 96%tile

Rim Shot Creation: +0.9, 86%tile

Steals/75 poss: 2.8, 99%tile

Defelctions/75 poss: 97%tile

Passing Lane Def: 5.3, 97%tile pic.twitter.com/8C495SJ8VQ — John Voita (@DarthVoita) February 13, 2024

As I stated in a recent piece on who the Suns should target:

Wright can make an impact on the defensive end, much like Jordan Goodwin could, but possesses more size and athleticism. His 4.8 deflections per 36 minutes last season were second only to the Bulls’ Alex Caruso last season, and during his time with the Wizards, Washington was 3.9 points better defensively per 100 possessions with Wright on the floor. This is the guy, the more tape I watch, that I think would be a perfect addition to Phoenix. Sure, his three-point release is a little slow-mo, but he is someone who attacks on both ends of the floor. He has that mentality you need with the maturity to execute. He can take the primary ball handler on defense and can lock them up. He doesn’t turn the ball over on the offensive side. His career assist-to-turnover ratio is 3-to-1, so he isn’t costing you possessions during his time on the court. A good finisher, and a quality ball handler, he checks many of the boxes that any team would happily have on their bench.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported today that the Wizards will be moving forward with buying out Delon Wright and his $8.1 million contract. But it appears that he will be signing with the Miam Heat, not the Phoenix Suns.

Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright has agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with the Miami Heat upon clearing waivers, his agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN. Another dependable veteran for the Heat’s rotation. pic.twitter.com/rLqQRgPiFM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 16, 2024

The prospect of playing time may be an issue. Whoever fills the last spot may not have an opportunity to play, although the talent that Wright possesses would certainly put him in a position to compete for a rotation spot.

There is always a chance that this becomes a Terrence Ross situation. Last season, after being waived by the Orlando Magic, Ross was rumored to be interested in joining the Dallas Mavericks. He pivoted, however, and signed with the Suns.

Fingers crossed.